'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era'





Zimbabwe authorities have been deployed in the streets of the country's capital Harare today, as activists plan on taking part in protests planned against alleged state corruption and the deteriorating economy.

Since yesterday afternoon the security force has informed citizens to leave town and close businesses as they barricaded most of the roads.

Speaking on The Clement Manyathela Show, Zimbabwe investigative journalist Zenzele Ndebele explained that tensions are high in the country and that many places are being surrounded by a large group of security forces.

The town is very quiet, many people have been restricted in their homes so I don't see how people are going out and demonstrate because of the presence of the security force. Zenzele Ndebele, Zimbabwe investigative journalist

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been under pressure to revive the country's stricken economy, which in more than a decade has been marked by inflation running at above 700% and an acute shortage of foreign currency. On top of the economic crisis, the country's hospitals have been crippled, leaving many with no medicine or protective gear for doctors working to fight against COVID-19 .

Ndebele supported that statement that nothing is working in Zimbabwe and that they had high hopes when they elected Mnangagwa that the economy and health care would be better.

He has compared quite well if not worse with Robert Mugabe. We have seen the same system coming down on civil society, journalists and every working sector. Zenzele Ndebele, Zimbabwe investigative journalist

Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou also joined the discussion, saying there is a failure of promise reform in the country which has been placed by Mnangagwa administration and that the real concern is why these reforms are not getting adequate traction and why they are not being practised.

He added that since last year January there have been violent protests which have left lots of citizens dead at the hands of security forces.

More people are dying as a result of security forces under Mnangagwa than in the Mugabe era. Piers Pigou, Crisis Group's Senior Consultant for Southern Africa

Police have been reported to have raided the home of Mduduzi Mathuthu, an editor of the online ZimLive news service which reported on the corruption story.

Ndebele says the whole problem of journalists and media officials being harassed is an actual reflection of lack of freedom of expression in Zimbabwe.

Being a journalist is not something that is safe in Zimbabwe. Zenzele Ndebele, Zimbabwe investigative journalist

Zimbabwean religious leader, businessman and political activist Shingi Munyeza joined the conversation, saying that he is in support of citizens exercising the constitutional rights and that 2017 took a wrong turn as citizens were not placed at the centre but rather the power players placed themselves first.

Even though we had an election in 2018 the power role did not shift, therefore the citizens continue to be marginalised and therefore the citizens at this point can't breath. Shingi Munyeza, Zimbabwean religious leader, businessman and political activist

