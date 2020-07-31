Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:16
Council for the advancement of the constitution calls for goverment to prosecute those responsible for looting from the Covid-19 solidarity fund
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 15:20
Accountability for Covid-19 corruption
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Neeshan Balton
Today at 15:45
Zimbabwe day of peaceful protest in Zimbabwe against Covid-19 corruption
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director, Human Rights Watch
Today at 15:53
Workers, communities unite in protest against government's COVID-19 response
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Rehad Desai
Today at 16:10
National Police Commissioner on Crime Stats
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Khehla John Sitole - National Police Commissioner at South African Police Service
Today at 16:45
World Ranger Day – Celebrate unsung heroes who put their lives on the line to protect wild spaces
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrew Campbell, Chief Executive Office – Game Rangers Association of Africa.
Today at 16:53
Apple delays release of new iPhone
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Aki Anastasiou, EWN traffic reporter
Today at 17:11
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jesse Clegg
Today at 18:09
SA bloated and chokes on crime
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fouche Burgers - Project Manager: Vehicle Crime at Business Against Crime South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era'

31 July 2020 12:57 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Zimbabwe Economy
ZANU PF
Zimababwe
Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019.

Zimbabwe authorities have been deployed in the streets of the country's capital Harare today, as activists plan on taking part in protests planned against alleged state corruption and the deteriorating economy.

Since yesterday afternoon the security force has informed citizens to leave town and close businesses as they barricaded most of the roads.

Speaking on The Clement Manyathela Show, Zimbabwe investigative journalist Zenzele Ndebele explained that tensions are high in the country and that many places are being surrounded by a large group of security forces.

The town is very quiet, many people have been restricted in their homes so I don't see how people are going out and demonstrate because of the presence of the security force.

Zenzele Ndebele, Zimbabwe investigative journalist

RELATED: Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been under pressure to revive the country's stricken economy, which in more than a decade has been marked by inflation running at above 700% and an acute shortage of foreign currency. On top of the economic crisis, the country's hospitals have been crippled, leaving many with no medicine or protective gear for doctors working to fight against COVID-19 .

Ndebele supported that statement that nothing is working in Zimbabwe and that they had high hopes when they elected Mnangagwa that the economy and health care would be better.

He has compared quite well if not worse with Robert Mugabe. We have seen the same system coming down on civil society, journalists and every working sector.

Zenzele Ndebele, Zimbabwe investigative journalist

Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou also joined the discussion, saying there is a failure of promise reform in the country which has been placed by Mnangagwa administration and that the real concern is why these reforms are not getting adequate traction and why they are not being practised.

He added that since last year January there have been violent protests which have left lots of citizens dead at the hands of security forces.

More people are dying as a result of security forces under Mnangagwa than in the Mugabe era.

Piers Pigou, Crisis Group's Senior Consultant for Southern Africa

Police have been reported to have raided the home of Mduduzi Mathuthu, an editor of the online ZimLive news service which reported on the corruption story.

Ndebele says the whole problem of journalists and media officials being harassed is an actual reflection of lack of freedom of expression in Zimbabwe.

Being a journalist is not something that is safe in Zimbabwe.

Zenzele Ndebele, Zimbabwe investigative journalist

Zimbabwean religious leader, businessman and political activist Shingi Munyeza joined the conversation, saying that he is in support of citizens exercising the constitutional rights and that 2017 took a wrong turn as citizens were not placed at the centre but rather the power players placed themselves first.

Even though we had an election in 2018 the power role did not shift, therefore the citizens continue to be marginalised and therefore the citizens at this point can't breath.

Shingi Munyeza, Zimbabwean religious leader, businessman and political activist

Listen below to the full interview...


31 July 2020 12:57 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Zimbabwe Economy
ZANU PF
Zimababwe
Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa

