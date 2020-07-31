Beyoncé's 'Black is King' set to air on M-Net this Saturday
A film by Beyoncé, _Black is King _is set to air on M-Net on Saturday.
The visual album released in the US on Friday is said to celebrate Black culture and is based on the American artist's album, The Lion King: The Gift.
The project features a few familiar faces from South Africa including Warren Masemola, Nandi Madida and Moonchild Sanelly.
Mandy Wiener spoke to visual artist and storyteller Trevor Stuurman about his involvement and what this means for South African creatives.
The experience was truly elevating in a sense that the level of work ethic and level of creativity required to be on a production like this is so inspiring. I felt that most of the time, I was pushed not by the production but by the idea of the magnitude of the project.Trevor Stuurman, Visual artist and storyteller
I think for our local creative landscape, it reaffirms the idea that we are enough and that we are world class and we ought not to undervalue ourselves.Trevor Stuurman, Visual artist and storyteller
WATCH: BLACK IS KING, a film by Beyoncé | Official Trailer | Disney+
It was quite a collaborative project. I think it is more about our triumphs as Africans and the diaspora.Trevor Stuurman, Visual artist and storyteller
The M-Net screening is scheduled for 20:00.
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] 'I have a surprise for you, tada!' Girl shaved head reveal is too cute
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man rescuing an unconscious driver from burning car goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
We were under real lockdown during the state of emergency in 1986 - Romeo Kumalo
Businessman, entrepreneur and broadcaster, Romeo Kumalo shares his family life, favourite songs and plans for the future.Read More
[WATCH] Super fragile, isolated, I’m in a psychosis, song on COVID-19 goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man pretending to be hit by golf ball to scare golfers goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Netflix teams up with two organisations for TV and film COVID-19 relief fund
Independent Producers Organisation's Trish Downing says Netflix will provide R8,3-million to SA television and film industry.Read More
National Arts Festival platform to remain a virtual stage for artists
CEO of National Arts Festival Monica Newton says she understands how difficult it is for artist in these challenging timeRead More
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Candy Moloi
Production company Word of Mouth and Muvhango paid tribute to Moloi, who was one of the original cast members of the SABC2 soapie.Read More
[WATCH] Montage of great 'masks debate' by US TV anchors leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Hero son warns sunbathing mum about falling tree and saves her
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More