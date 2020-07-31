Beyoncé's 'Black is King' set to air on M-Net this Saturday





A film by Beyoncé, _Black is King _is set to air on M-Net on Saturday.

The visual album released in the US on Friday is said to celebrate Black culture and is based on the American artist's album, The Lion King: The Gift.

The project features a few familiar faces from South Africa including Warren Masemola, Nandi Madida and Moonchild Sanelly.

Mandy Wiener spoke to visual artist and storyteller Trevor Stuurman about his involvement and what this means for South African creatives.

The experience was truly elevating in a sense that the level of work ethic and level of creativity required to be on a production like this is so inspiring. I felt that most of the time, I was pushed not by the production but by the idea of the magnitude of the project. Trevor Stuurman, Visual artist and storyteller

I think for our local creative landscape, it reaffirms the idea that we are enough and that we are world class and we ought not to undervalue ourselves. Trevor Stuurman, Visual artist and storyteller

WATCH: BLACK IS KING, a film by Beyoncé | Official Trailer | Disney+

It was quite a collaborative project. I think it is more about our triumphs as Africans and the diaspora. Trevor Stuurman, Visual artist and storyteller

The M-Net screening is scheduled for 20:00.

