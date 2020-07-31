Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats
Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday released the 2019/2020 statistics at a briefing in Pretoria.
The stats reflected crimes that occurred from 1 April 2019 to the end of March 2020, which means the figures don't include the lockdown period.
Cele says murder, sexual assault and common assault are up.
He added that all sexual offence increased by 1.7% and contact crimes increased by 0.7%.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana, who has been following the story.
Crime Detected as a result of Police action decreased by 14.5% #CrimeStats pic.twitter.com/3JEOxubLFw— GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) July 31, 2020
The minister is telling us that there was a decrease in violent crimes, however, there was an increase in murders between the last financial and this reporting year.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN
Institute of Security Studies senior researcher Johan Burger also spoke to Wiener and says it is concerning that for years, serious crimes have been increasing.
The positive sign is that murder is decreasing and hopefully there will be a downward trend in the next year or two.Johan Burger, Senior researcher - Institute of Security Studies
Listen below to the full reflection of the crime statistics by Mahlakoana:
Listen below to the reflection by Johan Burger:
More from Politics
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector
The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way.Read More
'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position'
Gareth Newham says Phahlane is the fourth person who held this position to have been dismissed or implicated in corruption.Read More
Presidency spokesperson's husband might not even be a recognised king
Political analyst professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the status of Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko.Read More
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba.Read More
Scopa chair calls for criminal probe into Diko, Masuku PPE tender allegations
Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the PPE contract linked to King Madzikane II should be subjected to a 'comprehensive criminal investigation or a special audit by the Auditor General of South Africa'.Read More
Pushing corruption cases through judiciary alone is very slow - Whistleblower
Kenyan John Githongo says Parliament is the first stop in talking about accountability on behalf of the people of South Africa.Read More
'Leave of absence is like a naughty corner, it will not affect their pockets'
Political analyst Xolani Dube gives his take on the expectation that top officials will take leave following COVID-19 corruption claims.Read More
DA Joburg caucus calls for probe into Loyiso Masuku amid PPE corruption claims
Deputy caucus leader in the city Michael Sun says the investigation will give Masuku an opportunity to clear her name.Read More
'We tried to have social distance, people gathered to pay tribute to Mlangeni'
ANC's Pule Mabe reflects on the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni and explains why crowds gathered at his house on TuesdayRead More
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa
South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More