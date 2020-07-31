Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:16
Council for the advancement of the constitution calls for goverment to prosecute those responsible for looting from the Covid-19 solidarity fund
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 15:20
Accountability for Covid-19 corruption
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Neeshan Balton
Today at 15:45
Zimbabwe day of peaceful protest in Zimbabwe against Covid-19 corruption
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director, Human Rights Watch
Today at 15:53
Workers, communities unite in protest against government's COVID-19 response
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Rehad Desai
Today at 16:10
National Police Commissioner on Crime Stats
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Khehla John Sitole - National Police Commissioner at South African Police Service
Today at 16:45
World Ranger Day – Celebrate unsung heroes who put their lives on the line to protect wild spaces
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrew Campbell, Chief Executive Office – Game Rangers Association of Africa.
Today at 16:53
Apple delays release of new iPhone
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Aki Anastasiou, EWN traffic reporter
Today at 17:11
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jesse Clegg
Today at 18:09
SA bloated and chokes on crime
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fouche Burgers - Project Manager: Vehicle Crime at Business Against Crime South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Latest Local
News24 launches new monthly subscription service Editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says they are quite late as most newspapers online, charge for a certain amount of content. 31 July 2020 1:32 PM
'Relevant ANC structures' dealing with MP Boy Mamabolo's threat to journalist Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji has opened two counts of intimidation against the Member of Parliament. 31 July 2020 11:50 AM
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 300,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 309,601, which translates to a recovery rate of 64%. Gauteng has 111,061 recoveries. 31 July 2020 12:20 AM
View all Local
Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry. 31 July 2020 1:16 PM
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way. 31 July 2020 12:39 PM
'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position' Gareth Newham says Phahlane is the fourth person who held this position to have been dismissed or implicated in corruption. 31 July 2020 11:30 AM
View all Politics
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon. 29 July 2020 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
Beyoncé's 'Black is King' set to air on M-Net this Saturday The new visual album is said to celebrate Black culture and is based on the American's singer's album, The Lion King: The Gift. 31 July 2020 1:18 PM
[WATCH] 'I have a surprise for you, tada!' Girl shaved head reveal is too cute Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 July 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing an unconscious driver from burning car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 July 2020 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 300,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 309,601, which translates to a recovery rate of 64%. Gauteng has 111,061 recoveries. 31 July 2020 12:20 AM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
31 July 2020
by Matshepo Sehloho
Crime
Crime statistics
Bheki Cele

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday released the 2019/2020 statistics at a briefing in Pretoria.

The stats reflected crimes that occurred from 1 April 2019 to the end of March 2020, which means the figures don't include the lockdown period.

Cele says murder, sexual assault and common assault are up.

He added that all sexual offence increased by 1.7% and contact crimes increased by 0.7%.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana, who has been following the story.

The minister is telling us that there was a decrease in violent crimes, however, there was an increase in murders between the last financial and this reporting year.

Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

Institute of Security Studies senior researcher Johan Burger also spoke to Wiener and says it is concerning that for years, serious crimes have been increasing.

The positive sign is that murder is decreasing and hopefully there will be a downward trend in the next year or two.

Johan Burger, Senior researcher - Institute of Security Studies

Listen below to the full reflection of the crime statistics by Mahlakoana:

Listen below to the reflection by Johan Burger:


