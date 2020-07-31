Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats





Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday released the 2019/2020 statistics at a briefing in Pretoria.

The stats reflected crimes that occurred from 1 April 2019 to the end of March 2020, which means the figures don't include the lockdown period.

Cele says murder, sexual assault and common assault are up.

He added that all sexual offence increased by 1.7% and contact crimes increased by 0.7%.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana, who has been following the story.

The minister is telling us that there was a decrease in violent crimes, however, there was an increase in murders between the last financial and this reporting year. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

Institute of Security Studies senior researcher Johan Burger also spoke to Wiener and says it is concerning that for years, serious crimes have been increasing.

The positive sign is that murder is decreasing and hopefully there will be a downward trend in the next year or two. Johan Burger, Senior researcher - Institute of Security Studies

