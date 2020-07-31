News24 launches new monthly subscription service
News24 has formally announced the launch of a digital subscription service at the Future of News summit today.
The cost of subscribing will be R75 per month and will give readers access to investigative an in-depth journalism, as well as opinions, analysis and views on news, politics, sport, business and lifestyle stories.
Editor-in chief at News24 Adriaan Basson says they came to the decision to launch the subscription service as it had become a necessity for publishing companies to ask people to pay for quality content.
He added that people understood why the subscription was created and that people want to make a contribution to strengthen democracy and if News24 is successful in their premium subscription they will be able to employ more people.
We looked at other publications locally and globally and it seemed to be a reasonable and sensible price to change the premium content.Adriaan Basson, Editor-in chief at News24
Basson says breaking news and the majority of the news placed by the news site will essentially remain free.
Readers will be able to subscribe from 8 August 2020.
Listen below to the full interview...
