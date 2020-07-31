[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show
Award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo's new reality show Life With Kelly Khumalo launches on 6 August 2020.
Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk about the decision to let cameras into her life as well as her music.
I am very comfortable with my life, I am very comfortable with who I am and I don't do things for people. The last thing I would worry about is people who're merely thriving in their own personal lives. What grounds do they have to judge my life?Kelly Khumalo, Singer
It is literally my reality, it's the story of my life.Kelly Khumalo, Singer
Click on the link below to hear the interview....
