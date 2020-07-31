I grew up surrounded by great teachers - Prof Tshilidzi Marwala





Tshilidzi Marwala is the vice-chancellor and principal of the University of Johannesburg since 2018 and mechanical engineer and computer principal by training.

He has won 45 awards, including one of Mapungubwe that one of his students has gone on to also receive. He is one of the first African engineers to receive the president award by the National Research Foundation of South Africa and has written and featured on publications such as _Time _magazine.

He says he enjoys his work and that is why he has accomplished so much in his life.

If you enjoy what you do, you're going to enjoy it. People must be passionate about what they do and of course the difficulty is how did you find your passion, how did you identify it and once you identify it you will enjoy what you do. Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor - University of Johannesburg

In a recent article piece he wrote Marwala noted that social distancing has always been embedded in the African culture and that we need to study the past in order to accomplish what is needed for the future.

So I think we need to look into the past in order to actually make way for the future. Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor - University of Johannesburg

He described his grandmother as a natural engineer and credited her as well as his primary school for teaching him basic principles that have made him successful in engineering and teaching.

I was surrounded by great teachers when I was growing up. I went to a school called Mbilwi, a very accomplished school. The concept of punctuality was embedded in us when we were students there. Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg

Role models are very important. Many of our townships are not reaching their full potential because the people who used to be role models are no longer there. They no longer even come over an extended period of time. So, when you have a young woman who would like to become a businessperson in IT, sometimes it is very difficult for that woman to have that dream because she does not see another woman doing that on an extended period of time. Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg

My father was definitely my role model. I think he was good teacher and I learned quite a great deal from him.

He says the biggest thing he is proud of is the number of people he has supervised.

