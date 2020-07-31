Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest





Security forces have apparently blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities to prevent protests planned for Friday.

The protests, which have the backing of the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance were called to show anger at corruption and economic hardship in the country but businesses were shut and streets deserted - according to reports.

Human Rights Watch Southern Africa director Dewa Mavhinga has confirmed that novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere are among some of the activists arrested for participating in demonstrations.

I know that prominent novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga was arrested in Borrowdale for protesting in a small group with friends. The same applies for Fadzayi Mahere and a number of other activists who have been picked up, some of them randomly as the police and the army are cracking down on activists. Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa director - Human Rights Watch

They are in police custody on charges of participating in the anti-corruption protests. There are several others in different places. Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa director - Human Rights Watch

