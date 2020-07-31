Casac calls for an independent dedicated anti-corruption agency
The Council for the Advancement of the Constitution (Casac) is calling on the government to prosecute those implicated in the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund tender irregularities in which presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife Loyiso Masuku have been implicated.
Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution executive secretary Lawson Naidoo joined Ray White on Afternoon Dive to discuss how the COVID- 19 tenders have shown the depth of corruption in the country in which most of the time goes unpunished by the government.
He added that the government has a systematic problem with no comprehensive strategy and that the country relies on under-resourced law enforcement agencies such as the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit, who have to wait for the president’s proclamation in order to investigate anything in the country.
This underscores the need for an independent dedicated anti-corruption agency that would really operate without fear or favour and really go after everyone implicated in corruption.Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
RELATED: SIU gets cracking on COVID-19 related corruption investigations
Spokesperson of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Neeshan Balton says the steps that have been taken by the government involving COVID-19 corruption indicate there is some kind of resolve but there is more to be done.
It does require community and civil society organisations across the country to be demanding greater accountability and transparency not only on COVID-19 funding but all funding.Neeshan Balton, Spokesperson of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
He added that the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation wanted to see full cooperation by the Health Department, transparency and accountability around procurement. As soon as people are found guilty they should be criminally charged and steps are taken to get back the money stolen.
Officials who are being investigated have taken leave of absence until the probe into the matter has been finalised.
