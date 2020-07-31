Apple delays release of new iPhone
Apple says its new iPhone 12 will be released later due to supply delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The iPhone is often revealed early in September and then released a couple of weeks later.
Tech expert and EWN traffic reporter Aki Anastasiou explains the details about the delay.
Certain things in the electronic world have had to be delayed and it's all got to do with the production of various components that go into the iPhone. For example, there is a delay with the 5G modems that go inside these particular phones.Aki Anastasiou, Tech expert and EWN traffic reporter
It's all got to do with the global production line basically and the demand. They have got to produce massive orders, so it's obviously affected the supply chain.Aki Anastasiou, Tech expert and EWN traffic reporter
The delay is probably a few weeks, we don't know but it is going to be this year still as the supply chain catches up.Aki Anastasiou, Tech expert and EWN traffic reporter
