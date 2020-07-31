Apple delays release of new iPhone

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Casac calls for an independent dedicated anti-corruption agency Council for the Advancement of the Constitution calls for government to prosecute those responsible for COVID-19 corruption. 31 July 2020 5:08 PM
News24 launches new monthly subscription service Editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says they are quite late as most newspapers online, charge for a certain amount of content. 31 July 2020 1:32 PM
'Relevant ANC structures' dealing with MP Boy Mamabolo's threat to journalist Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji has opened two counts of intimidation against the Member of Parliament. 31 July 2020 11:50 AM
View all Local
Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry. 31 July 2020 1:16 PM
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way. 31 July 2020 12:39 PM
'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position' Gareth Newham says Phahlane is the fourth person who held this position to have been dismissed or implicated in corruption. 31 July 2020 11:30 AM
View all Politics
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola says the sauce can be used in any occassion. 31 July 2020 5:44 PM
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert goes online tonight Ray White on Afternoon Drive spoke to Jesse Clegg to find out what fans can expect. 31 July 2020 6:13 PM
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk abou letting cameras into her life as well as her music.. 31 July 2020 4:13 PM
I grew up surrounded by great teachers - Prof Tshilidzi Marwala UJ vice-chancellor says townships are not reaching full potential because those who used to be role models are no longer there. 31 July 2020 4:11 PM
View all Entertainment
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests. 31 July 2020 4:50 PM
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 300,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 309,601, which translates to a recovery rate of 64%. Gauteng has 111,061 recoveries. 31 July 2020 12:20 AM
View all World
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Apple delays release of new iPhone

31 July 2020 5:29 PM
by Neo Koza
Apple
IPhone
iPhone 12

Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this.

Apple says its new iPhone 12 will be released later due to supply delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iPhone is often revealed early in September and then released a couple of weeks later.

Tech expert and EWN traffic reporter Aki Anastasiou explains the details about the delay.

Certain things in the electronic world have had to be delayed and it's all got to do with the production of various components that go into the iPhone. For example, there is a delay with the 5G modems that go inside these particular phones.

Aki Anastasiou, Tech expert and EWN traffic reporter

It's all got to do with the global production line basically and the demand. They have got to produce massive orders, so it's obviously affected the supply chain.

Aki Anastasiou, Tech expert and EWN traffic reporter

The delay is probably a few weeks, we don't know but it is going to be this year still as the supply chain catches up.

Aki Anastasiou, Tech expert and EWN traffic reporter

Click on the link below to hear more....


Apple
IPhone
iPhone 12

Zimbabwean flag

Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest

31 July 2020 4:50 PM

Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests.

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries breach 300,000 mark

31 July 2020 12:20 AM

The number of national recoveries so far is 309,601, which translates to a recovery rate of 64%. Gauteng has 111,061 recoveries.

ei-7020-episodic-thumbnail-raees-254x161-fapng

Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures?

20 July 2020 7:00 PM

Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel.

200115-malegapuru-makgoba-ejpg

Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial

8 July 2020 8:14 AM

Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel.

claudine-storbeckpng

Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf

6 July 2020 7:00 PM

Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital.

Missing Image Placeholder

[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum

1 July 2020 4:47 PM

The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech.

191024-malawi-flagjpg

Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president

29 June 2020 1:32 PM

Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll.

jo-veareypng

Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19?

22 June 2020 7:53 PM

African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support.

Hospital nurses doctors 123rf

SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply

21 June 2020 1:22 PM

An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients.

191014 Fugees 2

UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity

20 June 2020 10:28 AM

Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant.

