Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives





Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola is the owner of Lapa Artisan Condiments which come in different types of spicy flavours and packaged in recycable glass jars.The young entrepreneur worked in the hospitality industry until the coronavirus pandemic halted the sector.

Lapa means “home” in sesotho and sepedi.

Sebola joined Ray White who is stand in for Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon drive to discuss his business venture.

He explained that he markets and delivers his condiments by himself and has made them in a way that people can use in any occasion or dish.

I am planning to contact a few restaurants to see if they can use it in one of their recipes or something they sell. Tiisetso Sebola,Chef and businessman

He explained that he does not have a secret recipe and that as a chef creativity comes to him naturally.

After the lockdown he plans on growing his business and hopes that it can be successful so that he is able to create a cooking book with the Lapa Artisan Condiments.