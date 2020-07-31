Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert goes online tonight





Tickets are still on sale for the Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert scheduled to take place via an online broadcast at 8pm on Friday.

Some of South Africa’s top artists such as Soweto Gospel Choir, Zolani From Freshly Ground and Shekhinah, as well as some international names, will be performing.

Ray White on Afternoon Drive spoke to Clegg's son Jesse to find out more.

I am going to be playing the song that my dad and I wrote together called 'Iv'e been looking', there is a very special version of that song that I am playing tonight and I am doing some surprise collaboration. Jesse Clegg

It's been a real roller-coaster of emotions and memories just putting this whole thing together and seeing the incredible contribution that all these artists are making; it is just a testament to my dad and the amazing life he lived. Jesse Clegg

It is basically a whole collection of really special performances, artists doing some of my dad's music. There is also some never-before-seen footage from my dad's life that we are showing for the first time. Jesse Clegg

