Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women
With today being the start of Women’s Month, we look at a series of women-related health issues, and this week we take a look at cancers and how to deal with them.
Knowing that according to CANSA, a nongovernmental organisation that advocates for the prevention, early detection and effective treatment of cancers in SA, October is the month where the focus is on cancers. However, because of the rise in prevalence of cancers, it makes sense to focus on them any time of the year, when an opportunity arises, hence the use of Women's Month to talk about common cancers amongst women of SA.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Weekend Breakfast resident medical doctor and CEO of Proactive Health, Dr Fundile Nyati for more on this.
One needs to put the whole issue of cancer in the right context. When one looks at death statistics in South Africa every year, focusing on what are the top death drivers, there is a big category there called non-communicable diseases. That category, which forms 58% of all deaths and has been rapidly rising, includes the cancers.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health
There are five cancers that are very common among women in South Africa. The first one is breast cancer, the number one cancer among females in South Africa. That is followed by cervical cancer or cancer of the mouth of the womb. Cervical cancer is most common among black females and breast cancer is number two. But when we take the total population, breast cancers are number one and cervical cancer is number two.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health
The third one is colorectal cancer, cancer of the large bowel and the rectum. It's the number three cancer in South Africa among females. Number four is the cancer of the uterus, the lining of the womb. Number five is lung cancer.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health
According to Dr Nyati, if there is any change to one's breast such as a lump on the breast or armpit and it is sudden, that is something to make you concerned. If there is a change on the surface of the skin - almost like an orange peel - you must be worried. if there is a change around the nipple itself or some discharge in the nipple that has not been there before, that's something that should make you worried.
If there is a retraction of the nipple - it goes inside - that should worry you. You must also be concerned when there is sagging of one of the breasts, where the nipple is much lower than the other.
The starting point is to know your body. If you know your body, you know your breasts then any change to what you know is something that should get you worried.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health
Self-breast-examination once a month is very important. Have clinical breast examination at least once a year when you have your annual medical and mammograms at least every two years.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health
When it comes to cancer of the cervix or the mouth of the womb, usually a person will present issues of bleeding from their vagina in-between periods or have a discharge that is continuous and is usually offensive or the periods themselves become heavier.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health
Picture: paxabay.com
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Lifestyle
Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives
Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola says the sauce can be used in any occassion.Read More
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?
On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.Read More
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon'
TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings.Read More
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims
Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'
The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.Read More
[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon.Read More
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)Read More
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".Read More
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.Read More
Got talent? Stand to win a full bursary from AAA School of Advertising
The prestigious institution is giving three high school learners the chance to win a full academic bursary. Here's how to apply!Read More