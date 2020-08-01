Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women

Streaming issues? Report here
kenny-show-picjpg kenny-show-picjpg
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’ Minister Masondo defended his actions to the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both... 1 August 2020 12:23 PM
UPDATE: 66% recovery rate as COVID-19 death toll breaches 8,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 326,171, which translates to a recovery rate of 66%. Gauteng has 117,099 recoveries. 31 July 2020 10:20 PM
Casac calls for an independent dedicated anti-corruption agency Council for the Advancement of the Constitution calls for government to prosecute those responsible for COVID-19 corruption. 31 July 2020 5:08 PM
View all Local
Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry. 31 July 2020 1:16 PM
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way. 31 July 2020 12:39 PM
'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position' Gareth Newham says Phahlane is the fourth person who held this position to have been dismissed or implicated in corruption. 31 July 2020 11:30 AM
View all Politics
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Weekend Breakfast resident medical doctor and Proactive Health CEO Dr Fundile Nyati for more on this. 1 August 2020 12:55 PM
Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola says the sauce can be used in any occassion. 31 July 2020 5:44 PM
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk about letting cameras into her life as well as her music. 1 August 2020 12:44 PM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert goes online tonight Ray White on Afternoon Drive spoke to Jesse Clegg to find out what fans can expect. 31 July 2020 6:13 PM
I grew up surrounded by great teachers - Prof Tshilidzi Marwala UJ vice-chancellor says townships are not reaching full potential because those who used to be role models are no longer there. 31 July 2020 4:11 PM
View all Entertainment
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests. 31 July 2020 4:50 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women

1 August 2020 12:55 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Cancer Association of South Africa Cansa
Breast cancer
#Cancer
Dr Fundile Nyathi

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Weekend Breakfast resident medical doctor and Proactive Health CEO Dr Fundile Nyati for more on this.

With today being the start of Women’s Month, we look at a series of women-related health issues, and this week we take a look at cancers and how to deal with them.

Knowing that according to CANSA, a nongovernmental organisation that advocates for the prevention, early detection and effective treatment of cancers in SA, October is the month where the focus is on cancers. However, because of the rise in prevalence of cancers, it makes sense to focus on them any time of the year, when an opportunity arises, hence the use of Women's Month to talk about common cancers amongst women of SA.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Weekend Breakfast resident medical doctor and CEO of Proactive Health, Dr Fundile Nyati for more on this.

One needs to put the whole issue of cancer in the right context. When one looks at death statistics in South Africa every year, focusing on what are the top death drivers, there is a big category there called non-communicable diseases. That category, which forms 58% of all deaths and has been rapidly rising, includes the cancers.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health

There are five cancers that are very common among women in South Africa. The first one is breast cancer, the number one cancer among females in South Africa. That is followed by cervical cancer or cancer of the mouth of the womb. Cervical cancer is most common among black females and breast cancer is number two. But when we take the total population, breast cancers are number one and cervical cancer is number two.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health

The third one is colorectal cancer, cancer of the large bowel and the rectum. It's the number three cancer in South Africa among females. Number four is the cancer of the uterus, the lining of the womb. Number five is lung cancer.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health

According to Dr Nyati, if there is any change to one's breast such as a lump on the breast or armpit and it is sudden, that is something to make you concerned. If there is a change on the surface of the skin - almost like an orange peel - you must be worried. if there is a change around the nipple itself or some discharge in the nipple that has not been there before, that's something that should make you worried.

If there is a retraction of the nipple - it goes inside - that should worry you. You must also be concerned when there is sagging of one of the breasts, where the nipple is much lower than the other.

The starting point is to know your body. If you know your body, you know your breasts then any change to what you know is something that should get you worried.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health

Self-breast-examination once a month is very important. Have clinical breast examination at least once a year when you have your annual medical and mammograms at least every two years.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health

When it comes to cancer of the cervix or the mouth of the womb, usually a person will present issues of bleeding from their vagina in-between periods or have a discharge that is continuous and is usually offensive or the periods themselves become heavier.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health

Picture: paxabay.com

Listen below for the full interview ...


1 August 2020 12:55 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Cancer Association of South Africa Cansa
Breast cancer
#Cancer
Dr Fundile Nyathi

More from Lifestyle

Lapa condiments

Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives

31 July 2020 5:44 PM

Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola says the sauce can be used in any occassion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement planning personal finance 123rfpersonalfinance 123rflifestyle 123rf

What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?

30 July 2020 8:23 PM

On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon'

30 July 2020 7:38 PM

TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims

29 July 2020 8:43 PM

Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town V&A Waterfront

Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'

29 July 2020 7:40 PM

The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most

29 July 2020 3:23 PM

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-grown lab grown cultured meat 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

27 July 2020 7:38 PM

Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

student-lifejpg

Got talent? Stand to win a full bursary from AAA School of Advertising

27 July 2020 7:30 AM

The prestigious institution is giving three high school learners the chance to win a full academic bursary. Here's how to apply!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women

Lifestyle

Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’

Politics Local

UPDATE: 66% recovery rate as COVID-19 death toll breaches 8,000 mark

World Local

EWN Highlights

North West cops hunt for killers of constable Thato Makhoana

1 August 2020 1:05 PM

Beyoncé’s visual film 'Black Is King' airs in SA tonight

1 August 2020 12:47 PM

SARB welcomes applications for new mutual banking licence

1 August 2020 12:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA