702 Music with Kenny Maistry
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 14:00
Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’

1 August 2020 12:23 PM
by Bonga Dlulane
Tags:
Hawks
ANC
David Masondo
Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo
ANC integrity committee
David Masondo affair

Minister Masondo defended his actions to the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both his positions in government and within the party.

JOHANNESBURG - Under fire Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo said he was protecting his family when he asked the Hawks to arrest a woman that he was having an affair with.

The minister claims she threatened his family after having an abortion.

Masondo defended his actions to the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both his positions in government and within the party.

The ANC’s integrity commission has thrown down asking Masondo to step down. The commission has concluded he abused state resources when he called on the Hawks to get involved. Masondo alleges the woman started threatening his wife, children and mother in law.

The commission found he brought the party into disrepute and is not mature enough to hold the positions he currently occupies.

Chairperson of the integrity commission George Mashamba said Masondo should've known that the mandate of the Hawks was to investigate corruption and organised crime.

"You are not an ordinary member of the public. You are a senior leader of the ANC and a deputy minister. You should have known that the mandate of the Hawks is to investigate corruption and offences that fall under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’


