There is a tendency to equate products by blacks with low quality - Liz Letsoalo

Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 702 Gradients Richard Nwamba 702 Gradients
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ANC to hold disciplinary process against MP Mamabolo for threatening journalist This after Mamabolo threatened 'Sunday Word' journalist Ngwako Malatji. 1 August 2020 4:59 PM
Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’ Minister Masondo defended his actions to the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both... 1 August 2020 12:23 PM
UPDATE: 66% recovery rate as COVID-19 death toll breaches 8,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 326,171, which translates to a recovery rate of 66%. Gauteng has 117,099 recoveries. 31 July 2020 10:20 PM
View all Local
Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry. 31 July 2020 1:16 PM
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way. 31 July 2020 12:39 PM
'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position' Gareth Newham says Phahlane is the fourth person who held this position to have been dismissed or implicated in corruption. 31 July 2020 11:30 AM
View all Politics
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
There is a tendency to equate products by blacks with low quality - Liz Letsoalo Masodi Organics founder says buying local products elevates, quite literally, a product from the bottom of the shelf to the top. 1 August 2020 6:18 PM
Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Weekend Breakfast resident medical doctor and Proactive Health CEO Dr Fundile Nyati for more on this. 1 August 2020 12:55 PM
Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola says the sauce can be used in any occassion. 31 July 2020 5:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk about letting cameras into her life as well as her music. 1 August 2020 12:44 PM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert goes online tonight Ray White on Afternoon Drive spoke to Jesse Clegg to find out what fans can expect. 31 July 2020 6:13 PM
I grew up surrounded by great teachers - Prof Tshilidzi Marwala UJ vice-chancellor says townships are not reaching full potential because those who used to be role models are no longer there. 31 July 2020 4:11 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 66% recovery rate as COVID-19 death toll breaches 8,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 326,171, which translates to a recovery rate of 66%. Gauteng has 117,099 recoveries. 31 July 2020 10:20 PM
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests. 31 July 2020 4:50 PM
View all World
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

There is a tendency to equate products by blacks with low quality - Liz Letsoalo

1 August 2020 6:18 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Liz Letsoalo
#Covid19
Masodi Organic

Masodi Organics founder says buying local products elevates, quite literally, a product from the bottom of the shelf to the top.

Refiloe Mpakanyane on Weekend Breakfast speaks to Masodi Organics founder Liz Letsoalo on what to make of the sudden rise in the demand for locally produced cosmetic products and the future of the beauty industry.

We do products for hair and skin. We focus on the ethnic market which has been hugely underrepresented. There is a huge opportunity for innovation especially when you consider that a lot of the products that we're consuming were not created for brown people.

Liz Letsoalo, Founder - Masodi Organics

The brand is named after my mother, Masodi. The organic part of it was just something that I wanted to use to emphasise the quality of the products and the essential oils that we're really ahead with in terms of making products and the number of natural ingredients that we use.

Liz Letsoalo, Founder - Masodi Organics

The more you look into product formulation, especially within the South African landscape, the more you start to realise how long we have to go until black people are given quality premium products. There is also a norm of equating black products with low quality.

Liz Letsoalo, Founder - Masodi Organics

My intention with this brand is to elevate the experience of using black products that are dedicated to the black skin and black hair.

Liz Letsoalo, Founder - Masodi Organics

Letsoalo says when one looks at how the sector is fragmented at the bottom, it is telling that the barrier to entry is not very high as in other industries. Of course, money is a big issue and funding is limited, she adds.

There are still issues that we can tackle using platforms and brands such as Masodi Organic. We - the likes of Masodi Organic - need black female-owned organisations to come in and lobby for black women issues.

Liz Letsoalo, Founder - Masodi Organics

She says local brands have received more trust and local consumers treat them with respect. You cannot enjoy a product you do not trust.

Your buying power depends on what happens in the market. As much as you believe that there are these big guys in the market that are pulling strings, I don't know how much of that is truly responsible for what we see in the market. Black-owned products or locally made products - black or otherwise - often find themselves, even in retail, at the bottom of the shelves.

Liz Letsoalo, Founder - Masodi Organics

Buying local products not only ensures the livelihood of local people because then they employ locals, but it also elevates, quite literally, a product from the bottom of the shelf to the top.

Liz Letsoalo, Founder - Masodi Organics

Letsoalo says social media has been a leveller in that she can do what big organisations can do from a marketing perspective.

Listen below for the full interview ...


1 August 2020 6:18 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Liz Letsoalo
#Covid19
Masodi Organic

More from Lifestyle

200116cancergif

Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women

1 August 2020 12:55 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Weekend Breakfast resident medical doctor and Proactive Health CEO Dr Fundile Nyati for more on this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lapa condiments

Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives

31 July 2020 5:44 PM

Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola says the sauce can be used in any occassion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement planning personal finance 123rfpersonalfinance 123rflifestyle 123rf

What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?

30 July 2020 8:23 PM

On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon'

30 July 2020 7:38 PM

TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims

29 July 2020 8:43 PM

Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town V&A Waterfront

Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'

29 July 2020 7:40 PM

The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most

29 July 2020 3:23 PM

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-grown lab grown cultured meat 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

27 July 2020 7:38 PM

Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women

Lifestyle

There is a tendency to equate products by blacks with low quality - Liz Letsoalo

Lifestyle

ANC to hold disciplinary process against MP Mamabolo for threatening journalist

Local

EWN Highlights

FS Health Dept, organised labour agree to avoid strikes as far as possible

1 August 2020 5:32 PM

Arrested Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga freed on bail: AFP

1 August 2020 5:10 PM

ANC to hold disciplinary process against MP Mamabolo for threatening journalist

1 August 2020 4:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA