Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 702 Gradients Richard Nwamba 702 Gradients
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ANC to hold disciplinary process against MP Mamabolo for threatening journalist This after Mamabolo threatened 'Sunday Word' journalist Ngwako Malatji. 1 August 2020 4:59 PM
Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’ Minister Masondo defended his actions to the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both... 1 August 2020 12:23 PM
UPDATE: 66% recovery rate as COVID-19 death toll breaches 8,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 326,171, which translates to a recovery rate of 66%. Gauteng has 117,099 recoveries. 31 July 2020 10:20 PM
View all Local
Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry. 31 July 2020 1:16 PM
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way. 31 July 2020 12:39 PM
'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position' Gareth Newham says Phahlane is the fourth person who held this position to have been dismissed or implicated in corruption. 31 July 2020 11:30 AM
View all Politics
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
There is a tendency to equate products by blacks with low quality - Liz Letsoalo Masodi Organics founder says buying local products elevates, quite literally, a product from the bottom of the shelf to the top. 1 August 2020 6:18 PM
Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Weekend Breakfast resident medical doctor and Proactive Health CEO Dr Fundile Nyati for more on this. 1 August 2020 12:55 PM
Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola says the sauce can be used in any occassion. 31 July 2020 5:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk about letting cameras into her life as well as her music. 1 August 2020 12:44 PM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert goes online tonight Ray White on Afternoon Drive spoke to Jesse Clegg to find out what fans can expect. 31 July 2020 6:13 PM
I grew up surrounded by great teachers - Prof Tshilidzi Marwala UJ vice-chancellor says townships are not reaching full potential because those who used to be role models are no longer there. 31 July 2020 4:11 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 66% recovery rate as COVID-19 death toll breaches 8,000 mark The number of national recoveries so far is 326,171, which translates to a recovery rate of 66%. Gauteng has 117,099 recoveries. 31 July 2020 10:20 PM
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests. 31 July 2020 4:50 PM
View all World
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

ANC to hold disciplinary process against MP Mamabolo for threatening journalist

1 August 2020 4:59 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
African National Congress
Boy Mamabolo
threats
Ngwako Malatji

This after Mamabolo threatened 'Sunday Word' journalist Ngwako Malatji.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) parliamentary caucus has on Saturday announced that it would hold a disciplinary process against ANC MP Boy Mamabolo.

This after Mamabolo threatened Sunday Word journalist Ngwako Malatji.

“We denounce the alleged unbecoming behaviour of the ANC Member of Parliament. As an MP, cde Mamabolo is bound by the Oath of Office to serve, represent, respect and protect the citizens of the Republic of South Africa.

“At all times, the ANC Caucus has strived to maintain a cordial relationship with members of the media and respects the Constitutional values and Bill of Rights, including freedom of expression as well as the freedom of the press and other media to do its work,” the party said in a statement.

Mamabolo threatened to shoot and kick Malatji's testicles for writing about him.

Malatji has laid a complaint with police after he was verbally assaulted during a recorded telephone conversation with the politician.

The party said the matter has been referred to the national caucus disciplinary committee ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : ANC to hold disciplinary process against MP Mamabolo for threatening journalist


1 August 2020 4:59 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
African National Congress
Boy Mamabolo
threats
Ngwako Malatji

More from Local

200801davidgif

Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’

1 August 2020 12:23 PM

Minister Masondo defended his actions to the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both his positions in government and within the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapid test for antibody detection Covid-19 coronavirus antibody test 123rf

UPDATE: 66% recovery rate as COVID-19 death toll breaches 8,000 mark

31 July 2020 10:20 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 326,171, which translates to a recovery rate of 66%. Gauteng has 117,099 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khusela Diko

Casac calls for an independent dedicated anti-corruption agency

31 July 2020 5:08 PM

Council for the Advancement of the Constitution calls for government to prosecute those responsible for COVID-19 corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-mobile-phone-user-chat-texting-SMS-apps-city-skyline-123rf

News24 launches new monthly subscription service

31 July 2020 1:32 PM

Editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says they are quite late as most newspapers online, charge for a certain amount of content.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boy Mamabolo

'Relevant ANC structures' dealing with MP Boy Mamabolo's threat to journalist

31 July 2020 11:50 AM

Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji has opened two counts of intimidation against the Member of Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Mamabolo

Gauteng acting health MEC takes on 'fighting COVID-19, saving lives' challenge

30 July 2020 5:51 PM

Jacob Mamabolo in hot seat as Health MEC Bandile Masuku takes a leave of absence pending probe into corruption allegations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19-PPE-personal-protective-equipment-gloves-mask-glasses-healthcare-123rf

Human Rights Commission to use its subpoena powers to access COVID-19 contracts

30 July 2020 5:22 PM

The SAHRC says it has to ensure that there is fairness and accountability regarding the allocation of public contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhuleko Hlengwa

Scopa chair calls for criminal probe into Diko, Masuku PPE tender allegations

30 July 2020 5:14 PM

Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the PPE contract linked to King Madzikane II should be subjected to a 'comprehensive criminal investigation or a special audit by the Auditor General of South Africa'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Serveusprotest_1359

Minister says they are keen to help every tourism sector business - report

30 July 2020 4:56 PM

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane extends current 9pm curfew to 10pm and leisure travel is permitted within provinces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

office-desk-work-space-workplace-employee-Covid-19-safety-disinfectant-123rf

[LISTEN] The impact of COVID-19 on gig workers

30 July 2020 2:50 PM

Azania speaks to global venture capital firm Flourish venture partner Ameya Upadhyay on their recent research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women

Lifestyle

There is a tendency to equate products by blacks with low quality - Liz Letsoalo

Lifestyle

ANC to hold disciplinary process against MP Mamabolo for threatening journalist

Local

EWN Highlights

FS Health Dept, organised labour agree to avoid strikes as far as possible

1 August 2020 5:32 PM

Arrested Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga freed on bail: AFP

1 August 2020 5:10 PM

ANC to hold disciplinary process against MP Mamabolo for threatening journalist

1 August 2020 4:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA