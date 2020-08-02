Decision to revise 2020 academic calendar not taken lightly, says Dept
CAPE TOWN - The Basic Education Department said the decision to again revise the 2020 academic calendar has not been taken lightly.
The department has revealed that the 2020 school year will be completed on 15 December.
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a four-week break for schools, to ensure that they were prepared for the return of more grades this month.
Matrics, however, went on a week-long break and are expected back in class on Monday.
There will be recess break in October though to separate the third and fourth terms. This will run from 26-30 October.
The department’s Elijah Mhlanga said the academic year won't be rolled over into 2021.
“After the president’s announcement a week ago on the break, we now have 163 school days for teachers and 156 days left for learners left for the year.”
He said the matric exams marking would be completed by 22 January, with results to be released a little over a month later.
“Matric exams will start later than usual, and they will be competed on 15 December. Marking will commence into the new year.”
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Decision to revise 2020 academic calendar not taken lightly, says Dept
More from Local
EFF in Gauteng lodges criminal complaint against MEC Masuku
Masuku, his wife Loyiso and presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko and her husband, have been linked to a multimillion tender, which has raised questions.Read More
DA calls for snap debate over 'ANC's COVID feeding frenzy'
The last few weeks have seen numerous allegations of corruption leveled against senior party members.Read More
UPDATE: 68% recovery rate as SA records more than half a million COVID-19 cases
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 503,290 with more than 3-million tests conducted to date.Read More
ANC to hold disciplinary process against MP Mamabolo for threatening journalist
This after Mamabolo threatened 'Sunday World' journalist Ngwako Malatji.Read More
Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’
Minister Masondo defended his actions to the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both his positions in government and within the party.Read More
Casac calls for an independent dedicated anti-corruption agency
Council for the Advancement of the Constitution calls for government to prosecute those responsible for COVID-19 corruption.Read More
News24 launches new monthly subscription service
Editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says they are quite late as most newspapers online, charge for a certain amount of content.Read More
'Relevant ANC structures' dealing with MP Boy Mamabolo's threat to journalist
Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji has opened two counts of intimidation against the Member of Parliament.Read More
Gauteng acting health MEC takes on 'fighting COVID-19, saving lives' challenge
Jacob Mamabolo in hot seat as Health MEC Bandile Masuku takes a leave of absence pending probe into corruption allegations.Read More
Human Rights Commission to use its subpoena powers to access COVID-19 contracts
The SAHRC says it has to ensure that there is fairness and accountability regarding the allocation of public contracts.Read More