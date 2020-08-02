Decision to revise 2020 academic calendar not taken lightly, says Dept





CAPE TOWN - The Basic Education Department said the decision to again revise the 2020 academic calendar has not been taken lightly.

The department has revealed that the 2020 school year will be completed on 15 December.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a four-week break for schools, to ensure that they were prepared for the return of more grades this month.

Matrics, however, went on a week-long break and are expected back in class on Monday.

There will be recess break in October though to separate the third and fourth terms. This will run from 26-30 October.

The department’s Elijah Mhlanga said the academic year won't be rolled over into 2021.

“After the president’s announcement a week ago on the break, we now have 163 school days for teachers and 156 days left for learners left for the year.”

He said the matric exams marking would be completed by 22 January, with results to be released a little over a month later.

“Matric exams will start later than usual, and they will be competed on 15 December. Marking will commence into the new year.”

