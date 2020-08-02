'It's unconscionable that people use COVID-19 crisis to enrich themselves'
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that after a rapid rise in infections over the last two months, the daily increase in infections appears to be stabilising, particularly in the Western Cape, Gauteng and Eastern Cape.
He also reiterated that law-enforcement agencies will take action against those who use the COVID-19 crisis to enrich themselves.
"While it may be too soon to draw firm conclusions, this suggests that the prevention measures that South Africans have implemented are having an effect," the Presidency said in a statement on progress in the national coronavirus response.
"We have empowered our law enforcement to investigate all reports of alleged corruption and irregularities in the procurement of medical and other supplies. It is unconscionable that there are people who may be using this health crisis to unlawfully enrich themselves."
The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 503,290. There were 10,107 new infections. There were 42,450 new tests conducted.
There were 148 new coronavirus-related deaths: 36 from the Eastern Cape; 41 from KwaZulu-Natal; 40 from Gauteng; 24 from the Western Cape and 7 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 8,153.
The number of national recoveries so far is 342,461, which translates to a recovery rate of 68%. Gauteng has 126,784 recoveries. The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.001,985.
Statement by President @CyrilRamaphosa on progress in National Coronavirus Response, 1 August 2020 https://t.co/WQOsnpugze— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 2, 2020
More from Politics
DA calls for snap debate over 'ANC's COVID feeding frenzy'
The last few weeks have seen numerous allegations of corruption leveled against senior party members.Read More
Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’
Minister Masondo defended his actions to the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both his positions in government and within the party.Read More
Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry.Read More
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector
The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way.Read More
'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position'
Gareth Newham says Phahlane is the fourth person who held this position to have been dismissed or implicated in corruption.Read More
Presidency spokesperson's husband might not even be a recognised king
Political analyst professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the status of Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko.Read More
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba.Read More
Scopa chair calls for criminal probe into Diko, Masuku PPE tender allegations
Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the PPE contract linked to King Madzikane II should be subjected to a 'comprehensive criminal investigation or a special audit by the Auditor General of South Africa'.Read More
Pushing corruption cases through judiciary alone is very slow - Whistleblower
Kenyan John Githongo says Parliament is the first stop in talking about accountability on behalf of the people of South Africa.Read More
'Leave of absence is like a naughty corner, it will not affect their pockets'
Political analyst Xolani Dube gives his take on the expectation that top officials will take leave following COVID-19 corruption claims.Read More