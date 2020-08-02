'It's unconscionable that people use COVID-19 crisis to enrich themselves'





President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that after a rapid rise in infections over the last two months, the daily increase in infections appears to be stabilising, particularly in the Western Cape, Gauteng and Eastern Cape.

He also reiterated that law-enforcement agencies will take action against those who use the COVID-19 crisis to enrich themselves.

"While it may be too soon to draw firm conclusions, this suggests that the prevention measures that South Africans have implemented are having an effect," the Presidency said in a statement on progress in the national coronavirus response.

"We have empowered our law enforcement to investigate all reports of alleged corruption and irregularities in the procurement of medical and other supplies. It is unconscionable that there are people who may be using this health crisis to unlawfully enrich themselves."

The Department of Health announced on Saturday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 503,290. There were 10,107 new infections. There were 42,450 new tests conducted.

There were 148 new coronavirus-related deaths: 36 from the Eastern Cape; 41 from KwaZulu-Natal; 40 from Gauteng; 24 from the Western Cape and 7 from the Northern Cape. The total number of deaths is 8,153.

The number of national recoveries so far is 342,461, which translates to a recovery rate of 68%. Gauteng has 126,784 recoveries. The total number of tests conducted to date is 3.001,985.