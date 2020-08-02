DA calls for snap debate over 'ANC's COVID feeding frenzy'
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for a snap parliamentary debate where President Cyril Ramaphosa must answer for the conduct of some senior African National Congress (ANC) officials.
The last few weeks have seen numerous allegations of corruption leveled against senior party members.
The ANC has been rocked by one scandal after the other.
Presidential spokeswoman Khusela Diko, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, a city of Johannesburg official, have been implicated in a R125 million rand personal protective equipment tender debacle.
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule’s sons have reportedly scored a contract in the Free State to the value of R2,7 million.
Ramaphosa’s son Andile is also in hot water following claims he also secured R6 million contract to modify minibus taxis to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen is now challenging Ramaphosa to face the nation and answer questions from MPS.
“Even though it was entirely predictable, the feeding frenzy over COVID-19-related tenders among ANC-connected individuals is a filthy stain on our country in this time of crisis. I will be writing to the Speaker of the National Assembly today to request a snap debate on the matter, in which President Ramaphosa himself will have to come and answer for the behaviour of his party’s members and set out exactly how he intends to act against each and every implicated individual.
“He must do so, not only because it is the right thing to do, but also because he promised the nation four months ago that any such corruption would be met with strong action.”
Steenhuisen went on to quote Ramaphosa who said: “I want to make it clear that we expect all South Africans to act in the interest of the South African nation and not in their own selfish interests. We will therefore act very strongly against any attempts at corruption and profiteering from this crisis.” Steenhuisen has criticised the ANC.
“The ANC has shown, again and again, that it simply cannot help itself. Where there is government-controlled money you will find cadres elbowing each other out of the way to grab what they can.”
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA calls for snap debate over 'ANC's COVID feeding frenzy'
More from Politics
'It's unconscionable that people use COVID-19 crisis to enrich themselves'
President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterates that they have empowered law-enforcement agencies to probe reports of alleged corruption.Read More
Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’
Minister Masondo defended his actions to the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both his positions in government and within the party.Read More
Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry.Read More
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector
The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way.Read More
'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position'
Gareth Newham says Phahlane is the fourth person who held this position to have been dismissed or implicated in corruption.Read More
Presidency spokesperson's husband might not even be a recognised king
Political analyst professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the status of Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko.Read More
'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba.Read More
Scopa chair calls for criminal probe into Diko, Masuku PPE tender allegations
Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the PPE contract linked to King Madzikane II should be subjected to a 'comprehensive criminal investigation or a special audit by the Auditor General of South Africa'.Read More
Pushing corruption cases through judiciary alone is very slow - Whistleblower
Kenyan John Githongo says Parliament is the first stop in talking about accountability on behalf of the people of South Africa.Read More
'Leave of absence is like a naughty corner, it will not affect their pockets'
Political analyst Xolani Dube gives his take on the expectation that top officials will take leave following COVID-19 corruption claims.Read More
More from Local
EFF in Gauteng lodges criminal complaint against MEC Masuku
Masuku, his wife Loyiso and presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko and her husband, have been linked to a multimillion tender, which has raised questions.Read More
Decision to revise 2020 academic calendar not taken lightly, says Dept
The department has revealed that the 2020 school year will be completed on 15 December.Read More
UPDATE: 68% recovery rate as SA records more than half a million COVID-19 cases
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 503,290 with more than 3-million tests conducted to date.Read More
ANC to hold disciplinary process against MP Mamabolo for threatening journalist
This after Mamabolo threatened 'Sunday World' journalist Ngwako Malatji.Read More
Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’
Minister Masondo defended his actions to the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both his positions in government and within the party.Read More
Casac calls for an independent dedicated anti-corruption agency
Council for the Advancement of the Constitution calls for government to prosecute those responsible for COVID-19 corruption.Read More
News24 launches new monthly subscription service
Editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says they are quite late as most newspapers online, charge for a certain amount of content.Read More
'Relevant ANC structures' dealing with MP Boy Mamabolo's threat to journalist
Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji has opened two counts of intimidation against the Member of Parliament.Read More
Gauteng acting health MEC takes on 'fighting COVID-19, saving lives' challenge
Jacob Mamabolo in hot seat as Health MEC Bandile Masuku takes a leave of absence pending probe into corruption allegations.Read More
Human Rights Commission to use its subpoena powers to access COVID-19 contracts
The SAHRC says it has to ensure that there is fairness and accountability regarding the allocation of public contracts.Read More