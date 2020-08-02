'Thuma Nina' sends herself on a mission to bring cheer and laughter to the world





Nina Hastie (36 years old) is a seasoned South African stand-up comedian who has performed at every major (and minor) venue in the country as well as at all major comedy festivals in South Africa over the past 15 years.

Hosting more than 500 episodes of South Africa’s progressive live late-night talk show Trending SA makes her one of the most experienced live television presenters in the country.

Nina has written columns for The Times, Grazia Magazine, and News 24. She also has radio experience and most recently co-hosted Touch HD’s Breakfast show alongside Glen Lewis. Hastie has both SAFTA and Comics Choice Award nominations for writing in television.

Words that describe Nina’s work as an MC: locally relatable; hilarious; polished. Her corporate career highlights include hosting the 2019 Assegai Awards, SA Hip Hop Awards, 2019 South African Traditional Music Awards and the 2019 JSE Awards.

Refiloe Mpakanyane on Weekend Breakfast speaks to Nina to find out more about the comedian.

My career has taken twists and turns. I started in radio when I was 13 and I moved and changed incarnations over the years. Comedy is obviously my big love. I think essentially every performer in South Africa once wanted to be an actor, maybe I am generalising. But there weren't many options for us. Nina Hastie, Comedian and actress

What is nice about this M-Net production (Inconceivable) is that it is not a soapie. We've been duped into thinking that the content that is television right now - these telenovelas and soapies - are drama series. NO, they are not. The drama series requires a different style of acting. Nina Hastie, Comedian and actress

When you're watching 'The Bold and The Beautiful' and 'Days of Our Lives', those are two different formats of show. [For] people in South Africa ... because it is expensive to make a drama series, what is beautiful is pushing local content, creating local content that is good, that's shot well and performed with power. Nina Hastie, Comedian and actress

All the people that are acting in the show are stalwarts of the industry that have been in the game for acting. I have been in the game for 100 years but I wasn't necessarily acting. I start like a complete novice. Nina Hastie, Comedian and actress

I've got a 20-year plan that needs to be restructured because there is a new normal. We haven't got the privilege of being specialists. We've got to be general practitioners at this stage of the game. However, the industry is growing. Nina Hastie, Comedian and actress

Listen below for the full interview ...