Be assured that Deputy President David Mabuza is at home and well - Presidency
The Office of the Deputy President said on Sunday that is has received numerous calls from concerned South Africans regarding the health status of Deputy President David Mabuza.
"We would like to assure South Africans that the Deputy President is at home and well. Anything contrary to this is a malicious and unfortunate rumour."
The Office of the Deputy President has received numerous calls from concerned South Africans regarding the health status of Deputy President @DDMabuza.We would like to assure South Africans that the Deputy President is at home and well. https://t.co/fJl9coPikB— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 2, 2020
