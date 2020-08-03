[WATCH] Mother-in-law interjects during wedding vows, says her son has no flaws





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 'I have a surprise for you, tada!' Girl shaved head reveal is too cute

Mother-in-law interjects during wedding vows, says her son has no flaws

Social media is talking after a mother-in-law interjected during her sons' wedding vows by saying that her son had no flaws, goes viral.

Click here to watch the video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: