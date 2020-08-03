Listeners worried by the rise in COVID-19 infections in South Africa
The Department of Health announced on Sunday that South Africa has a total of 511,485 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 213 new related deaths in the previous reporting period, taking the total to 8,366 and more than 3-million tests conducted.
Listeners called on The Clement Manyathela Show to express their concerns about people who are not adhering to the regulations.
What is even more worrying for some is that every weekend on social media people post themselves in social gatherings or in public spaces not wearing masks.
That’s the more disturbing part, people are not taking this seriously.Xoli, Caller
South Africa is by far the hardest-hit country in Africa, as it is Number 5 worldwide.
Another listener by the name of Brian said he was concerned that the government health facilities are reporting the wrong results as he had all the COVID-19 symptoms but when he took the test his results came back negative.
I am worried that our statistics are definitely suppressed in terms of what is happening on the ground.Brian, Caller
The United Nations health agency warned that the coronavirus pandemic would be lengthy and could lead to "response fatigue".
Listen below for the full interview ...
