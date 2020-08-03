'People hoped cadres can put eating tendencies aside and focus on saving lives'





The African National Congress (ANC)has been dominating headlines in the past weeks for alleged COVID-19 tender irregularities and corruption.

How damaging are the current controversies to the ANC and what are the politics behind what we have seen in the past couple of weeks?

RELATED: DA calls for snap debate over 'ANC's COVID feeding frenzy'

Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation on the governing party with Sunday Times political reporter Sthembile Cele and News24 politics reporter Tshidi Madia.

Since the eruption of the corruption allegations against party members, the National Executive Committee - the ANC's highest decision body - held its first meeting over the weekend.

The issue around corruption is a bit funny because how do we expect ANC leaders to hold one another to account? It is tragic that the ANC is marred by corruption which is a cloud it cannot move from. It is the NEC's job to keep its members in check, but they are so compromised that they can't do that. Tshidi Madia, Politics reporter - News24

Cele says watching what was happening at the meeting was like watching a classical standoff.

The main issue has been around consistency, that we are in the middle of this pandemic and there is no real way to deal with the social ills that have always been there and the corruption that has been there for so long in the ANC . Those are coming across as really big during this time. Sthembile Cele, Political reporter - Sunday Times

People had had hope that cadres can put aside their eating tendencies and focus on saving lives. In that sense, all structures of the ANC have been tainted. Sthembile Cele, Political reporter - Sunday Times

Madia says what is sad is that in the middle of a pandemic, the expectations would have been that the focus must be on saving lives and the economy but that is not happening.

Listen below to the full conversation: