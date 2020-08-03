'People hoped cadres can put eating tendencies aside and focus on saving lives'
The African National Congress (ANC)has been dominating headlines in the past weeks for alleged COVID-19 tender irregularities and corruption.
How damaging are the current controversies to the ANC and what are the politics behind what we have seen in the past couple of weeks?
RELATED: DA calls for snap debate over 'ANC's COVID feeding frenzy'
Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation on the governing party with Sunday Times political reporter Sthembile Cele and News24 politics reporter Tshidi Madia.
Since the eruption of the corruption allegations against party members, the National Executive Committee - the ANC's highest decision body - held its first meeting over the weekend.
The issue around corruption is a bit funny because how do we expect ANC leaders to hold one another to account? It is tragic that the ANC is marred by corruption which is a cloud it cannot move from. It is the NEC's job to keep its members in check, but they are so compromised that they can't do that.Tshidi Madia, Politics reporter - News24
Cele says watching what was happening at the meeting was like watching a classical standoff.
The main issue has been around consistency, that we are in the middle of this pandemic and there is no real way to deal with the social ills that have always been there and the corruption that has been there for so long in the ANC . Those are coming across as really big during this time.Sthembile Cele, Political reporter - Sunday Times
People had had hope that cadres can put aside their eating tendencies and focus on saving lives. In that sense, all structures of the ANC have been tainted.Sthembile Cele, Political reporter - Sunday Times
Madia says what is sad is that in the middle of a pandemic, the expectations would have been that the focus must be on saving lives and the economy but that is not happening.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group
EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali says Wise 4 Africa supports Norma amid malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges.Read More
Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law'
Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why his department apprehended her and says nothing was wrong with the action.Read More
'Stop passing on inside information about tenders to families and friends only'
President Cyril Ramaphosa pained by 'a businessperson who can inflate the price of a surgical mask by as much as 900%'.Read More
Be assured that Deputy President David Mabuza is at home and well - Presidency
The Office of the Deputy President has received numerous calls from concerned South Africans regarding his health status.Read More
DA calls for snap debate over 'ANC's COVID feeding frenzy'
The last few weeks have seen numerous allegations of corruption leveled against senior party members.Read More
'It's unconscionable that people use COVID-19 crisis to enrich themselves'
President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterates that they have empowered law-enforcement agencies to probe reports of alleged corruption.Read More
Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’
Minister Masondo defended his actions to the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both his positions in government and within the party.Read More
Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry.Read More
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector
The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way.Read More
'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position'
Gareth Newham says Phahlane is the fourth person who held this position to have been dismissed or implicated in corruption.Read More