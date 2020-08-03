Mkhwebane says she’s been inundated by reports of service failures during COVID

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:45
Child dagga criminality lifted
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Karabo Ozah Director of the Centre for Child Law
Today at 16:52
Unused PPEs found in river
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo
Today at 17:11
Eskom goes after posessions of execs who benefited from State Capture
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago
Today at 17:20
COSATU wants president to act decisively in dealing with corruption
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Solly Phetoe - Deputy General secretary at COSATU
Today at 18:09
Eskom and the SIU start process to get money back from Koko, Molefe, Singh and others. What is the significance of this and the process from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Today at 18:13
SA corporates see "big wahala" in Nigeria as Shoprite exits as well
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Catering Business sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Explained: Tik Tok, Microsoft and Trump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Wilson - Editor at Stuff Magazine
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - 'The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wright - Entrepreneur and speaker at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vusi Thembekwayo - Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur at ...
Latest Local
Zondo dismisses Judge Makhubele’s application to postpone her testimony Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has the details. 3 August 2020 4:25 PM
Scientist says booze ban is helpful but offers alternatives so it can be lifted South African Medical Research Council has called on the government to review the ban in alcohol sales. 3 August 2020 2:56 PM
[LISTEN] Home Affairs extends validity of visas that expired during lockdown Mandy Wiener spoke to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to find out more. 3 August 2020 1:13 PM
View all Local
This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali says Wise 4 Africa supports Norma amid malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges. 3 August 2020 4:40 PM
Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law' Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why his department apprehended her and says nothing was wrong with the action. 3 August 2020 1:02 PM
'Stop passing on inside information about tenders to families and friends only' President Cyril Ramaphosa pained by 'a businessperson who can inflate the price of a surgical mask by as much as 900%'. 3 August 2020 12:52 PM
View all Politics
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert Azania Mosaka speaks to registered dietitian Dr Chantell Witten about breastfeeding and precautions moms can take amid COVID-19. 3 August 2020 3:27 PM
Zoom into an exciting online event on ‘Parenting in Lockdown' Mandy Wiener and her entertaining guest panel will share their experiences - and thankfully some great advice - around homeschooli... 3 August 2020 11:58 AM
'Thuma Nina' sends herself on a mission to bring cheer and laughter to the world Nina Hastie says we've been duped into thinking that the productions that we see on TV are drama series. 'No, they are not.' 2 August 2020 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The Kiffness creates parody song about ANC Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Mother-in-law interjects during wedding vows, says her son has no flaws Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk about letting cameras into her life as well as her music. 1 August 2020 12:44 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 180,532 COVID-19 cases for Gauteng to date, 126,784 recoveries The number of national recoveries so far is 347,227, which translates to a recovery rate of 68% with 3.036,779 tests conducted. 2 August 2020 10:54 PM
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests. 31 July 2020 4:50 PM
View all World
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Mkhwebane says she’s been inundated by reports of service failures during COVID

3 August 2020 11:29 AM
by Tara Penny
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office also said 450 people have approached the chapter 9 institution, complaining that they were unfairly denied the monthly R350 special social relief grant.

JOHANNESBURG - The Office of the Public Protector said it had been inundated by reports of conduct and service failures during the pandemic.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office also said 450 people have approached the Chapter 9 institution, complaining that they were unfairly denied the monthly R350 special social relief grant.

The Public Protector said she's investigating many of these complaints along with claims of tender irregularities reported over the past four months when South Africa was placed on lockdown.

“We have been consistent in our call for the bureaucracy to exercise prudence when it comes to spending public funds on COVID-19-related goods and services. We have stressed that deviation from normal procurement processes is not a declaration of an open season to pillage.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane says she’s been inundated by reports of service failures during COVID


3 August 2020 11:29 AM
by Tara Penny
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Coronavirus
COVID-19

More from Local

Tintswalo Makhubele

Zondo dismisses Judge Makhubele’s application to postpone her testimony

3 August 2020 4:25 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has the details.

Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-liquor-booze-drinking-glasses-whiskey-clinging-celebrations-123rf

Scientist says booze ban is helpful but offers alternatives so it can be lifted

3 August 2020 2:56 PM

South African Medical Research Council has called on the government to review the ban in alcohol sales.

Read More arrow_forward

Visa

[LISTEN] Home Affairs extends validity of visas that expired during lockdown

3 August 2020 1:13 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to find out more.

Read More arrow_forward

school-learner-child-pupil-writing-notebook-classroom-pencil-stationery-123rf

Sadtu says it will not hesitate to seek school break if COVID-19 flares up

3 August 2020 1:12 PM

The union will call on the department to say they should close down schools to ensure learners and teachers are not put in danger.

Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-worker-frontline-Covid-19-hospital-staff-PPE-face-shield-mask-123rf

Listeners worried by the rise in COVID-19 infections in South Africa

3 August 2020 10:57 AM

SA has 511,485 confirmed coronavirus cases with 8,366 fatalities. Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show raise concerns.

Read More arrow_forward

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

Sars to be tougher on non-compliant taxpayers this year - Kieswetter

3 August 2020 8:14 AM

The commissioner reflects on the new modernisation programmes put in place this tax season at the revenue services.

Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus

UPDATE: 180,532 COVID-19 cases for Gauteng to date, 126,784 recoveries

2 August 2020 10:54 PM

The number of national recoveries so far is 347,227, which translates to a recovery rate of 68% with 3.036,779 tests conducted.

Read More arrow_forward

blade-nzimande1jpg

Nzimande: ‘We must intensify struggle to end tenderisation of the state’

2 August 2020 4:17 PM

Addressing the 99th anniversary of the SACP on Sunday afternoon, its leader Blade Nzimande said the abuse of funds sets aspirations of the alliance to better the lives of many South Africans back.

Read More arrow_forward

200720 Bandile Masuku1

EFF in Gauteng lodges criminal complaint against MEC Masuku

2 August 2020 3:13 PM

Masuku, his wife Loyiso and presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko and her husband, have been linked to a multimillion tender, which has raised questions.

Read More arrow_forward

200109john

DA calls for snap debate over 'ANC's COVID feeding frenzy'

2 August 2020 1:34 PM

The last few weeks have seen numerous allegations of corruption leveled against senior party members.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Correctional facilities lose 74 staff, inmates to coronavirus

3 August 2020 3:43 PM

Russia to deliver COVID-19 drug to SA, Latam countries - wealth fund

3 August 2020 3:21 PM

Zondo dismisses judge Tintswalo Makhubele’s bid to postpone her testimony

3 August 2020 3:19 PM

