Zoom into an exciting online event on ‘Parenting in Lockdown'
Join Mandy Wiener, tomorrow (Tuesday 4 August), 1:30pm … for some Zoom therapy about parenting in lockdown. Mandy shares her experiences with you about the good – the home baking, game playing and bonding – but also the challenging – around personal space, TV remotes, computers, and all those things that come with homeschooling.
She’ll be joined by Womenomics Founder and blogger Olwethu Leshabane, academic Prof Ina Rothman and Clinical Psychologist Ruth Ancer.
According to Lulu Mthimkhulu, Primedia Head of Marketing and Communications (Gauteng), this will be "an entertaining and enlightening hour".
Click on the link to register: https://www.702.co.za/features/432/parenting-in-lockdown-hands-on-hands-free-and-hand-sanitised