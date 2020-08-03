Zoom into an exciting online event on ‘Parenting in Lockdown'

Today at 16:45 Child dagga criminality lifted Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Karabo Ozah Director of the Centre for Child Law

Today at 16:52 Unused PPEs found in river Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Jacob Mamabolo

Today at 17:11 Eskom goes after posessions of execs who benefited from State Capture Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Kaizer Kganyago

Today at 17:20 COSATU wants president to act decisively in dealing with corruption Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Solly Phetoe - Deputy General secretary at COSATU

Today at 18:09 Eskom and the SIU start process to get money back from Koko, Molefe, Singh and others. What is the significance of this and the process from here? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa

Today at 18:13 SA corporates see "big wahala" in Nigeria as Shoprite exits as well The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Leadership during covid-19 - Catering Business sector The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Explained: Tik Tok, Microsoft and Trump The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Craig Wilson - Editor at Stuff Magazine

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book - 'The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity' The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Richard Wright - Entrepreneur and speaker at ...

