Sadtu says it will not hesitate to seek school break if COVID-19 flares up
The regulations that will govern the second closure of public schools are expected to be gazetted early this week, Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said on Sunday
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last month that public schools would close from 27 July till 10 August to strengthen preventative measures.
South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) spokesperson Nomusa Cembi says they are monitoring the situations in schools as matrics and their teachers have since returned today, following a one week break.
She explained the concerns the union has is based on whether schools will be able to maintain the regulations when most students are back to school in the middle of August.
We call on the department to ensure everything is in place so that such matters like social distancing are observed.Nomusa Cembi, Spokesperson of the South African Democratic Teachers Union
RELATED: Cosas threatens to shut down all private schools in SA
She added that the union will not hesitate to ask for a further break delay in schools if the virus flares up and the department of education is not able to control the situation.
We won't hesitate to call on the department to say they should close down schools to ensure our learners and teachers are not put in danger.Nomusa Cembi, Spokesperson of the South African Democratic Teachers Union
Listen below for the full interview ...
