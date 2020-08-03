Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law'
The Hatfield Magistrates Court has on Monday postponed the case against former finance minister Malusi Gigaba's wife Norma to 14 September.
Gigaba made a brief appearance in the Hatfield Magistrates Court on charges of crimen injuria and malicious damage to property.
The charges are after she allegedly trashed a car belonging to Malusi's friend Peterson Siyaya.
The Hawks arrested Norma on Friday afternoon where she spent the night behind bars.
Mandy Wiener chats to EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali and Hawks spokesperson brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi to give more insight on the case.
It was a brief appearance by Norma Gigaba who was represented by top legal people in the game. This goes back to the arrest last week Friday where the Hawks apprehended her on Friday at her home in Pretoria.Veronica Mokhoali, Reporter - EWN
Over the weekend certain developments came out from media reports that perhaps the Hawks involvement is related to some sort of conspiracy theory about a threat that was made on the life of her husband, she reports.
Mulaudzi says there are many reasons why the Hawks are involved in the case and some of the reasons will be ventilated in court in due process.
There are two things that we are dealing with here: one, she has appeared in court for and the other is of a serious nature that we are following up on which we will not be able to give details on. Everything was done within the confines of the law, there was nothing wrong with us taking such actions.Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks
To now say that the Hawks is relegating itself to issues of domestic violence, people need to understand that as the Hawks there is a matter we are dealing with.Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks
Listen below to the full report by EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali:
Listen below to the full interview with the Hawks spokesperson:
