[LISTEN] Home Affairs extends validity of visas that expired during lockdown





The Deparment of Home Affairs has extended the validity of visas which expired during the lockdown period.

The department says lawfully issued visas which expired from 15 February and during the period of the lockdown are deemed to be valid until the end of October 2020.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to find out more.

We realise that we have to extend because we don't want people rushing to our offices to try and extend there. We did not want them to come to Home Affairs offices because they might compromise social distancing. Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

[Read] Lawfully issued visas which expired from 15 February and during the period of the lockdown are deemed to be valid until the end of October 2020 @sagovnews @Gcismedia https://t.co/iaIa4uD3tw pic.twitter.com/BDB7eB3HXi — HomeAffairsSA (@HomeAffairsSA) August 3, 2020

