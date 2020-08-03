Scientist says booze ban is helpful but offers alternatives so it can be lifted





South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has called on the government to review the ban on alcohol sales, which the R140 billion industry has said will cause massive job losses and entrench the illegal trade.

Director of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs research unit at the South African Medical Research Council Prof Charles Parry joined Azania Mosaka to propose strategies in which the government could use to lift the ban gradually, he says there are interventions that could be presented to parliament under the disaster management act that could balance lives and livelihood.

Adding that if the intervention would be effective it could allow people who work in the alcohol industry to continue with their jobs.

Maybe people would be able to settle some of the regulatory changes, without having a full ban. Prof Charles Parry, Director of Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs Research Unit - SA Medical Research Council

Parry says the government must lift the ban but there should be a strategy in place that will control people's consuming habits.

We're saying you mustn’t lift the ban without preparing a basket of measures under the disaster management regulation. Prof Charles Parry, Director of Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs Research Unit - SA Medical Research Council

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the second ban on alcohol sales last month as a result of an increase in alcohol-related trauma incidents. Even though Parry is arguing that there should be a plan in lifting the ban soon, he also acknowledges that the ban has been helpful in reducing trauma presentations in hospitals.

The interventions were very successful. The curfew, coupled with the ban on liquor sales, has a dramatic effect in reducing trauma presentations and the levitating loads in hospitals. Prof Charles Parry, Director of Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs Research Unit - SA Medical Research Council

Parry shared strategies in which he hopes the government would implement when they have lifted the ban in alcohol such as increasing the cost of alcohol, reducing the alcohol container size, reducing the amount of alcohol in which a person can purchase and more.

He says that these strategies should be planned in a way that does not make the government ban alcohol again.

