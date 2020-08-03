Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is pulling the plug on Nigeria.
The Cape Town-based retailer – the largest in Africa - made the announcement on Monday.
The company spent 15 tough years in what is the Continent’s largest economy and most populous nation (206 million).
Shoprite reported an 8.7% rise in sales in South Africa for the year ending on 30 June 2020.
Sales outside of South Africa – but excluding Nigeria – fell by 1.4%.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.
Nigeria went into recession in 2015/2016… and hasn’t really recovered… then Covid hit, and oil prices plummeted again… On top of that, huge devaluations…Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work
Shoprite had huge expansion plans. It’s a pity it worked out this way.Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work
The forex issue is a huge issue. Even if you’re making money in Nigeria, you can’t get it out… It’s a difficult market…Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work
The whole Continent – along with the rest of the world, by the way – is in trouble.Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
More from MyMoney Online
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.Read More
Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard
Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.Read More
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'
What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.Read More
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.Read More
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.Read More
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth
Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More