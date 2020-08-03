There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert
Registered dietitian and Association for Dietetics in South Africa spokesperson Dr Chantell Witten has clarified some of the misinformation around breastfeeding under the COVID-19 pandemic, saying there is no evidence that the illness is transmitted through breast milk.
Witten took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka in light of World Breastfeeding Week.
She suggests precautions COVID-19 positive mothers can take to protect their babies.
Like everybody else, the best precautions that we can have is to wear your mask while you are breastfeeding - so you are protecting your baby and not breathing on top of your baby - to maintaining good hygiene and handwashing at all times and, thirdly, to minimise contact with others. Try not to have new people visiting your home, especially for our new moms, keep this time precious for you and your baby.Dr Chantell Witten, Registered dietitian and Association for Dietetics in South Africa spokesperson
Unicef and the World Health Organisation have been very clear that there is no evidence that Covid is transmitted in breast milk. There is no evidence that mothers are transmitting Covid to their babies through breastfeeding. We are categorically clear that breastfeeding does not transmit Covid to babies.Dr Chantell Witten, Registered dietitian and Association for Dietetics in South Africa spokesperson
Moms who have tested positive would have also been given medical guidance by health professionals in terms of how to manage themselves but most of that information is exactly the same for every other person - isolation, washing your hands and keeping your mask on at all times.Dr Chantell Witten, Registered dietitian and Association for Dietetics in South Africa spokesperson
Click on the link below to hear more on breastfeeding....
