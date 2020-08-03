There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:45
Child dagga criminality lifted
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Karabo Ozah Director of the Centre for Child Law
Today at 16:52
Unused PPEs found in river
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo
Today at 17:11
Eskom goes after posessions of execs who benefited from State Capture
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago
Today at 17:20
COSATU wants president to act decisively in dealing with corruption
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Solly Phetoe - Deputy General secretary at COSATU
Today at 18:09
Eskom and the SIU start process to get money back from Koko, Molefe, Singh and others. What is the significance of this and the process from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Powell - Director in Forensics at ENS Africa
Today at 18:13
SA corporates see "big wahala" in Nigeria as Shoprite exits as well
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Catering Business sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Explained: Tik Tok, Microsoft and Trump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Wilson - Editor at Stuff Magazine
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - 'The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wright - Entrepreneur and speaker at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vusi Thembekwayo - Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zondo dismisses Judge Makhubele’s application to postpone her testimony Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has the details. 3 August 2020 4:25 PM
Scientist says booze ban is helpful but offers alternatives so it can be lifted South African Medical Research Council has called on the government to review the ban in alcohol sales. 3 August 2020 2:56 PM
[LISTEN] Home Affairs extends validity of visas that expired during lockdown Mandy Wiener spoke to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to find out more. 3 August 2020 1:13 PM
View all Local
This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali says Wise 4 Africa supports Norma amid malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges. 3 August 2020 4:40 PM
Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law' Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why his department apprehended her and says nothing was wrong with the action. 3 August 2020 1:02 PM
'Stop passing on inside information about tenders to families and friends only' President Cyril Ramaphosa pained by 'a businessperson who can inflate the price of a surgical mask by as much as 900%'. 3 August 2020 12:52 PM
View all Politics
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert Azania Mosaka speaks to registered dietitian Dr Chantell Witten about breastfeeding and precautions moms can take amid COVID-19. 3 August 2020 3:27 PM
Zoom into an exciting online event on ‘Parenting in Lockdown' Mandy Wiener and her entertaining guest panel will share their experiences - and thankfully some great advice - around homeschooli... 3 August 2020 11:58 AM
'Thuma Nina' sends herself on a mission to bring cheer and laughter to the world Nina Hastie says we've been duped into thinking that the productions that we see on TV are drama series. 'No, they are not.' 2 August 2020 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The Kiffness creates parody song about ANC Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Mother-in-law interjects during wedding vows, says her son has no flaws Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk about letting cameras into her life as well as her music. 1 August 2020 12:44 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 180,532 COVID-19 cases for Gauteng to date, 126,784 recoveries The number of national recoveries so far is 347,227, which translates to a recovery rate of 68% with 3.036,779 tests conducted. 2 August 2020 10:54 PM
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests. 31 July 2020 4:50 PM
View all World
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert

3 August 2020 3:27 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Breastfeeding
COVID-19

Azania Mosaka speaks to registered dietitian Dr Chantell Witten about breastfeeding and precautions moms can take amid COVID-19.

Registered dietitian and Association for Dietetics in South Africa spokesperson Dr Chantell Witten has clarified some of the misinformation around breastfeeding under the COVID-19 pandemic, saying there is no evidence that the illness is transmitted through breast milk.

Witten took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka in light of World Breastfeeding Week.

She suggests precautions COVID-19 positive mothers can take to protect their babies.

Like everybody else, the best precautions that we can have is to wear your mask while you are breastfeeding - so you are protecting your baby and not breathing on top of your baby - to maintaining good hygiene and handwashing at all times and, thirdly, to minimise contact with others. Try not to have new people visiting your home, especially for our new moms, keep this time precious for you and your baby.

Dr Chantell Witten, Registered dietitian and Association for Dietetics in South Africa spokesperson

Try not to have new people visiting your home, especially for our new moms. Keep this time precious for you and your baby.

Dr Chantell Witten, Registered dietitian and Association for Dietetics in South Africa spokesperson

Unicef and the World Health Organisation have been very clear that there is no evidence that Covid is transmitted in breast milk. There is no evidence that mothers are transmitting Covid to their babies through breastfeeding. We are categorically clear that breastfeeding does not transmit Covid to babies.

Dr Chantell Witten, Registered dietitian and Association for Dietetics in South Africa spokesperson

Moms who have tested positive would have also been given medical guidance by health professionals in terms of how to manage themselves but most of that information is exactly the same for every other person - isolation, washing your hands and keeping your mask on at all times.

Dr Chantell Witten, Registered dietitian and Association for Dietetics in South Africa spokesperson

Click on the link below to hear more on breastfeeding....


3 August 2020 3:27 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Breastfeeding
COVID-19

More from Lifestyle

Mandy Wiener thumb 2020

Zoom into an exciting online event on ‘Parenting in Lockdown'

3 August 2020 11:58 AM

Mandy Wiener and her entertaining guest panel will share their experiences - and thankfully some great advice - around homeschooling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nina-hastiejpg

'Thuma Nina' sends herself on a mission to bring cheer and laughter to the world

2 August 2020 3:49 PM

Nina Hastie says we've been duped into thinking that the productions that we see on TV are drama series. 'No, they are not.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

letsoalo-lizjpg

There is a tendency to equate products by blacks with low quality - Liz Letsoalo

1 August 2020 6:18 PM

Masodi Organics founder says buying local products elevates, quite literally, a product from the bottom of the shelf to the top.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200116cancergif

Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women

1 August 2020 12:55 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Weekend Breakfast resident medical doctor and Proactive Health CEO Dr Fundile Nyati for more on this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lapa condiments

Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives

31 July 2020 5:44 PM

Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola says the sauce can be used in any occassion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement planning personal finance 123rfpersonalfinance 123rflifestyle 123rf

What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?

30 July 2020 8:23 PM

On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon'

30 July 2020 7:38 PM

TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims

29 July 2020 8:43 PM

Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town V&A Waterfront

Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance'

29 July 2020 7:40 PM

The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

[LISTEN] How to cope with caution fatigue as COVID-19 takes its toll on most

29 July 2020 3:23 PM

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush suggests ways to cope with the phenomenon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Scientist says booze ban is helpful but offers alternatives so it can be lifted

Local

'Stop passing on inside information about tenders to families and friends only'

Politics

Zoom into an exciting online event on ‘Parenting in Lockdown'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Correctional facilities lose 74 staff, inmates to coronavirus

3 August 2020 3:43 PM

Russia to deliver COVID-19 drug to SA, Latam countries - wealth fund

3 August 2020 3:21 PM

Zondo dismisses judge Tintswalo Makhubele’s bid to postpone her testimony

3 August 2020 3:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA