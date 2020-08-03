This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group
Norma Gigaba, the wife of former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba, was released from the holding cells of Brooklyn police station on Saturday,1 August 2020 after she had been arrested by the Hawks on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.
EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali says Norma Gigaba’s lawyers, who include attorney Victor Nkhwashu, advocates Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, said they would not be able to give comment on the situation as they are still waiting for the Hawks to respond to their involvement in the arrest of their client.
I think that was everybody’s question: Why the hawks and is there any actual truth to these allegations?Veronica Mokhoali, EWN Reporter
Mokhoali says Gigaba has support from a women advocacy group called “Wise 4 Africa”, who have thrown their weight behind the former finance minister’s wife and are planning to place an application when Gigaba’s legal team goes to the high court to challenge the legality of the Hawks involvement in her arrest.
They are coming out to say, this is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba.Veronica Mokhoali, EWN Reporter
RELATED: Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law'
Mokhoali says Norma Gigaba’s legal team says she is traumatised after she had been held Brooklyn police station over the weekend. She also stated that the court is now allowing Gigaba to go back to her marital home as she had to sleep at a friends house when she was released on bail.
Norma Gigaba is expected back in court on 14 September 2020
Listen below for the full interview ...
