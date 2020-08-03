Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas
Eskom wants its stolen money back.
The ailing state-owned enterprise (SOE) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has approached the High Court in an attempt to recover R3.8 billion it says it lost to corruption.
The utility alleges that the money was unlawfully transferred from it to help the Gupta family and its associates buy Optimum Coal Holdings (OCH) – the owner of Optimum Coal Mining and supplier of coal to the Hendrina power station.
Eskom specifically named former employees Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Matshela Koko, Susan Daniels and non-executive directors Ben Ngubane and Salim Essa as those it seeks damages from – as well as Rajesh Gupta, Atul Gupta and Ajay Gupta.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa, the largest law firm on the Continent.
In addition to criminal charges… Eskom is serving summonses on the individuals… they’re being held personally liable… for losses under their watch or, worse than that, complicity…Steven Powell, Director in Forensics - ENS Africa
The Hawks will continue the investigation… towards criminal prosecution.Steven Powell, Director in Forensics - ENS Africa
A lot of that money has been spent… [but] they will make a significant recovery…Steven Powell, Director in Forensics - ENS Africa
It’s a brilliant action. While the wheels of criminal justice move slowly… this will hit their pockets directly, and it will happen in the immediate future, as opposed to criminal action…Steven Powell, Director in Forensics - ENS Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas
