Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
UCT GSB Feature -Employees wellness for Millennials and Gen Z
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 69% The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 516,862. There were 5,377 new infections. 3 August 2020 10:47 PM
Act, Mr Ramaphosa! Cosatu wants special courts to tackle COVID-19 corruption On Monday, the federation released a statement expressing its concern over allegations of corruption against state officials. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
Soweto, Ivory Park affected as Eskom implements load reduction in four provinces In Gauteng, residents in many parts of Ivory Park and Soweto will be affected from 5pm until 10pm. 3 August 2020 6:00 PM
View all Local
Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali says Wise 4 Africa supports Norma amid malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges. 3 August 2020 4:40 PM
Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law' Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why his department apprehended her and says nothing was wrong with the action. 3 August 2020 1:02 PM
View all Politics
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert Azania Mosaka speaks to registered dietitian Dr Chantell Witten about breastfeeding and precautions moms can take amid COVID-19. 3 August 2020 3:27 PM
Zoom into an exciting online event on ‘Parenting in Lockdown' Mandy Wiener and her entertaining guest panel will share their experiences - and thankfully some great advice - around homeschooli... 3 August 2020 11:58 AM
'Thuma Nina' sends herself on a mission to bring cheer and laughter to the world Nina Hastie says we've been duped into thinking that the productions that we see on TV are drama series. 'No, they are not.' 2 August 2020 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] The Kiffness creates parody song about ANC Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Mother-in-law interjects during wedding vows, says her son has no flaws Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk about letting cameras into her life as well as her music. 1 August 2020 12:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests. 31 July 2020 4:50 PM
View all World
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
View all Africa
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas

3 August 2020 6:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Gupta family
Guptas
State Capture
Corruption
Brian Molefe
Ben Ngubane
Special Investigating Unit
North Gauteng High Court
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Atul Gupta
SIU
Ajay Gupta
ENS Africa
Steven Powell
Anoj Singh
Matshela Koko
SOEs
Salim Essa
state-owned enterprises
Rajesh Gupta
forensics
susan daniels
Hendrina
Optimum Coal Holdings
OCH
Optimum Coal Mining

The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.

Eskom wants its stolen money back.

A candle - our "go-to" stock image for Eskom.

The ailing state-owned enterprise (SOE) and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has approached the High Court in an attempt to recover R3.8 billion it says it lost to corruption.

The utility alleges that the money was unlawfully transferred from it to help the Gupta family and its associates buy Optimum Coal Holdings (OCH) – the owner of Optimum Coal Mining and supplier of coal to the Hendrina power station.

Eskom specifically named former employees Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Matshela Koko, Susan Daniels and non-executive directors Ben Ngubane and Salim Essa as those it seeks damages from – as well as Rajesh Gupta, Atul Gupta and Ajay Gupta.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa, the largest law firm on the Continent.

In addition to criminal charges… Eskom is serving summonses on the individuals… they’re being held personally liable… for losses under their watch or, worse than that, complicity…

Steven Powell, Director in Forensics - ENS Africa

The Hawks will continue the investigation… towards criminal prosecution.

Steven Powell, Director in Forensics - ENS Africa

A lot of that money has been spent… [but] they will make a significant recovery…

Steven Powell, Director in Forensics - ENS Africa

It’s a brilliant action. While the wheels of criminal justice move slowly… this will hit their pockets directly, and it will happen in the immediate future, as opposed to criminal action…

Steven Powell, Director in Forensics - ENS Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom want its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh (etc) and the Guptas


3 August 2020 6:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Gupta family
Guptas
State Capture
Corruption
Brian Molefe
Ben Ngubane
Special Investigating Unit
North Gauteng High Court
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Atul Gupta
SIU
Ajay Gupta
ENS Africa
Steven Powell
Anoj Singh
Matshela Koko
SOEs
Salim Essa
state-owned enterprises
Rajesh Gupta
forensics
susan daniels
Hendrina
Optimum Coal Holdings
OCH
Optimum Coal Mining

More from Business

Ferrari

I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

3 August 2020 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gay-couple-parents-baby-interracial-relationship-family-adoption-surrogacy-123rf

How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'

3 August 2020 7:36 PM

"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfworld 123rflifestyle

Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate

3 August 2020 7:23 PM

[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

3 August 2020 6:34 PM

Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kodak-filmjpg

Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs

30 July 2020 8:52 PM

Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement planning personal finance 123rfpersonalfinance 123rflifestyle 123rf

What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?

30 July 2020 8:23 PM

On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-suitcase-travel-tourism-hotel-bed-room-accommodation-stay-getaway-123rf

Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon'

30 July 2020 7:38 PM

TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200115-malegapuru-makgoba-ejpg

'My single most important aim is for load shedding to disappear from face of SA'

30 July 2020 6:20 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom interim chair and Health Ombud, Prof. Malegapuru Makgoba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-mobile-phone-user-chat-texting-SMS-apps-city-skyline-123rf

Mobicel launches cellphone assembly plant in SA

30 July 2020 6:17 PM

Mobicel marketing director Yusuf Akoojee joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share more on the development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims

29 July 2020 8:43 PM

Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Ferrari

I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

3 August 2020 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gay-couple-parents-baby-interracial-relationship-family-adoption-surrogacy-123rf

How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'

3 August 2020 7:36 PM

"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfworld 123rflifestyle

Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate

3 August 2020 7:23 PM

[EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

3 August 2020 6:34 PM

Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

old-mutual-logopng

Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

28 July 2020 8:43 PM

The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aquafresh-adpng

Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi

28 July 2020 8:14 PM

Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

maq-advertpng

Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off?

28 July 2020 7:31 PM

Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bullet hole in glass crime 123rfcrime 123rf

'I think citizens should be encouraged to buy firearms'

28 July 2020 11:55 AM

Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show debate whether citizens should own personal firearms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lab-grown lab grown cultured meat 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

27 July 2020 7:38 PM

Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

20200803normagigabaoutsidecourtjfif

This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group

3 August 2020 4:40 PM

EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali says Wise 4 Africa supports Norma amid malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200803normagigabaoutsidecourtjfif

Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law'

3 August 2020 1:02 PM

Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why his department apprehended her and says nothing was wrong with the action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

'Stop passing on inside information about tenders to families and friends only'

3 August 2020 12:52 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa pained by 'a businessperson who can inflate the price of a surgical mask by as much as 900%'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200728Andrew

'People hoped cadres can put eating tendencies aside and focus on saving lives'

3 August 2020 11:37 AM

Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation on the governing party's corruption allegations against its members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191017-david-mabuza-edjpg

Be assured that Deputy President David Mabuza is at home and well - Presidency

2 August 2020 8:53 PM

The Office of the Deputy President has received numerous calls from concerned South Africans regarding his health status.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200109john

DA calls for snap debate over 'ANC's COVID feeding frenzy'

2 August 2020 1:34 PM

The last few weeks have seen numerous allegations of corruption leveled against senior party members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril.jpeg.jpg

'It's unconscionable that people use COVID-19 crisis to enrich themselves'

2 August 2020 10:07 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterates that they have empowered law-enforcement agencies to probe reports of alleged corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200801davidgif

Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’

1 August 2020 12:23 PM

Minister Masondo defended his actions to the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both his positions in government and within the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200731 Bheki Cele1

Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats

31 July 2020 1:16 PM

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200731-kubayi-ngubane-edjpg

Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector

31 July 2020 12:39 PM

The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

Business Opinion Lifestyle

This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group

Politics

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

Business Opinion Africa

EWN Highlights

Unions: Basic Ed Dept failed to give detailed report on school re-opening

3 August 2020 8:55 PM

NSFAS funding applications officially opened

3 August 2020 8:33 PM

Judge Makhubele’s testimony postponed after wrangle over evidence leader

3 August 2020 7:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA