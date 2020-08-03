Zondo dismisses Judge Makhubele’s application to postpone her testimony
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday dismissed former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa former interim board chairperson Judge Tintswalo Makhubele’s application to postpone her testimony before the state capture commission of inquiry.
Zondo said Makhubele has had months to prepare.
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has the details.
The deputy chief justice was having none of it. He was saying the judge has had months and months to consider evidence against her through affidavits that have been presented to her, some of them from six months ago, others from two months ago.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
Ngatane says Makhubela also asked that evidence leader advocate Vas Soni recuse himself.
She came back to say that she was objecting to Advocate Vas Soni leading her evidence, saying that when she appeared or met with the legal team of the commission last month, she was treated unfairly, she was verbally abused by Advocate Soni and that she didn't want him to lead her evidence and wanted him to recuse himself.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
As we speak now, she is still trying to get the commission to get her to appear on another date.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN
