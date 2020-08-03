5G infrastructure pushback: Research shows exposure not having effect on health





Moneyweb has reported on the thousands of complaints forwarded to the government over a new policy that would let mobile networks build cellphone infrastructure on private land.

Concerns have been raised through the website Dear South Africa about radiation and the resale value of properties.

Ray White on Afternoon Drive spoke to acting director-general of communications Nomvuyiso Batyi to find out more about the policy which was gazetted last week.

She explains that a network operator would first have to exhaust every other avenue.

A network operator would have done tests and exhausted other avenues. Let's say build outside the street next to your house, coming to your house is something that is almost like a last resort for people to get access. It's nothing that is new, it has been around for a number of years, the latest would be 2005. Nomvuyiso Batyi, Acting Director-general of Communications

There is even actually a Constitutional Court judgment that actually ensures that network operators have the rights to build. Nomvuyiso Batyi, Acting Director-general of Communications

When they come in, they must exercise reasonable and due care to your property and when they leave your property they must leave it in a state that it was before, when they have finished the digging and made sure everything is in place. Nomvuyiso Batyi, Acting Director-general of Communications

This policy is designed to assist in making sure that there is uniformity across all municipal boundaries without invading the by-laws that are applicable there. Nomvuyiso Batyi, Acting Director-general of Communications

On concerns regarding radiation, she says research shows that exposure had not seemed to have any consequences on health.

In a nutshell, we cannot infer that because people are saying the technology radiation has cancer-causing cells and the likes therefore that is the conclusion. We cannot be alarmist and say this is the result of the technologies that are being deployed day in and day out.

