Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
Microsoft wants to buy the wildly popular Chinese video-sharing social media app TikTok.
United States (US) President Donald Trump is giving the software giant 45 days in which to clinch the deal.
Trump as recently as Friday threatened to ban TikTok, dismissing Microsoft’s overtures, but changed his tune after lobbying by Republican lawmakers.
Related articles:
-
Is Huawei an arm of the Chinese army or is Donald Trump (and the UK) full of it?
-
Is a Huawei device without Google Play worth it? Read this before you buy...
TikTok has about 100 million users in the US.
It is the seventh most downloaded app of the 2010s.
TikTok is available in 75 languages in 150 markets.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Craig Wilson, the former editor at Stuff Magazine.
TikTok is an app used by people much younger than you and me…Craig Wilson, former editor - Stuff Magazine
Donald Trump has somewhat of a thin hide… It’s part of his bigger anti-China campaign…Craig Wilson, former editor - Stuff Magazine
TikTok is stuck between a rock and Trump… It’s unlikely they have the intention to sell… But between that and shutting down, they don’t have much choice.Craig Wilson, former editor - Stuff Magazine
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate
More from MyMoney Online
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?
Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
Resilient Amplats reports rise in earnings (Ebitda), solid balance sheet
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief
It still argues that the lockdown, not the pandemic, is responsible for its clients’ losses. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO.Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Gold remains the gold standard
Gold is glittering. Arabile Gumede asks Izak Odendaal (Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth) to tell us more.Read More
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!'
What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management.Read More
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield
Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight.Read More
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance'
The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share.Read More
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth
Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).Read More