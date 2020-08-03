Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate





Microsoft wants to buy the wildly popular Chinese video-sharing social media app TikTok.

Will Microsoft succeed in buying TikTok?

United States (US) President Donald Trump is giving the software giant 45 days in which to clinch the deal.

Trump as recently as Friday threatened to ban TikTok, dismissing Microsoft’s overtures, but changed his tune after lobbying by Republican lawmakers.

TikTok has about 100 million users in the US.

It is the seventh most downloaded app of the 2010s.

TikTok is available in 75 languages in 150 markets.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Craig Wilson, the former editor at Stuff Magazine.

TikTok is an app used by people much younger than you and me… Craig Wilson, former editor - Stuff Magazine

Donald Trump has somewhat of a thin hide… It’s part of his bigger anti-China campaign… Craig Wilson, former editor - Stuff Magazine

TikTok is stuck between a rock and Trump… It’s unlikely they have the intention to sell… But between that and shutting down, they don’t have much choice. Craig Wilson, former editor - Stuff Magazine

