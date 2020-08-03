'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action'





Zimbabweans were warned not to take part in a protest planned on Friday 31 July 2020, almost two years to the day since six people were shot dead in the aftermath of disputed presidential elections.

The protests, which have been backed by the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, was called to show anger at government’s corruption.

Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart joined Ray White on Afternoon Drive to express the level of fear the citizens of Zimbabwe experience as the military and the police are still roaming the streets.

He discussed the level of torture in which many who have been abducted and arrested have faced, including the nephew of editor of ZimLive, one of Zimbabwe’s most-read online news publications, Mduduzi Mathuthu explaining that he is in hospital and in a bad condition.

Some who have been tortured are in a bad way physically and are actually fighting for their lives. Doug Coltart, Zimbabwean human rights lawyer

RELATED: 'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era'

He says many who have been arrested have been granted bail but still awaiting the others who have been arrested for planning the protest to also be granted bail. He says it is hard to mention what will happen next in Zimbabwe and that the level of suppression has blocked many from taking action.

It's hard to tell, they say before a revolution, people always say it impossible and afterwards they say it was inevitable. The level of suppression has blocked many to take action. Doug Coltart, Zimbabwean human rights lawyer

Listen below to the full interview...