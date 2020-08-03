Streaming issues? Report here
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

3 August 2020 8:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Benoni
Bruce Whitfield
Vusi Thembekwayo
Make Money Mondays
money beliefs
make money mondays personal edition
Public speaking
Dragons' Den
motivational speaking

Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed entrepreneur, public speaker and judge on Dragons' Den, Vusi Thembekwayo.

Also, read:

Thembekwayo hails from Benoni on Gauteng’s East Rand.

He’s a venture capitalist and – at the age of 35 – one of South Africa’s most successful businessmen.

He created and sold his first company - an international recruitment agency - when he was in his early 20s.

After his gig with Dragons' Den, Thembekwayo is probably most well-known as a motivational speaker on a global circuit spanning, so far, 21 countries.

  • What is it that Thembekwayo believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

More articles from this feature about the money-beliefs, history and habits of famous people:

Socialists hate the rich, they don’t hate money!

Vusi Thembekwayo

Financially, by God’s incredible grace, I’ve done well… I’m more successful than the people I grew up with, my peers… I play to my strengths and surround myself with phenomenal people…

Vusi Thembekwayo

I collect cars… I race V12s… I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy… I don’t smoke and I don’t drink but allow myself this vice… I treat them like princesses, but I absolutely drive them! … When it comes to this, I’m a hooligan!

Vusi Thembekwayo

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

If you’re South African and you’re not angry – you’re not paying attention!

Vusi Thembekwayo

The word ‘business’ has become synonymous with ‘white’… I don’t know of a single white-owned taxi! … the idea of collapsing the economy so that you can rebuild it again… absolutely rubbish!

Vusi Thembekwayo

A profit has no glory in their own home [when asked why is more well-known overseas] … Why does he speak with an American accent? … Excuse me if my accent has to be universal! …

Vusi Thembekwayo

I love the idea of being a perpetual white belt…

Vusi Thembekwayo

I’ve lost a lot of money trying to be the good guy…

Vusi Thembekwayo

My private equity stuff has kept me afloat…

Vusi Thembekwayo

My worst money mistake is probably trusting people…

Vusi Thembekwayo

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo


More from Make Money Mondays

Saki Macozoma

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

27 July 2020 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herschel Jawitz

Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs

20 July 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aisha Pandor SweepSouth Alen Ribic

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

6 July 2020 8:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eon de Vos

What in the world happened to Eon de Vos? And what does he believe about money?

29 June 2020 8:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eon de Vos about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-zktkxn-400x400jpg

PJ Powers on lockdown and money

11 May 2020 8:32 PM

The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nataniël

'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother'

20 April 2020 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe

9 March 2020 8:32 PM

In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Rugby legend John Smit on how he does not drop the finance ball

24 February 2020 8:29 PM

Rugby legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Jack Parow talks money, honey

17 February 2020 8:43 PM

Jack Parow tells The Money Show how he runs his finances cooler than you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

