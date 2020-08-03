South Africa to take part in a tobacco survey ahead of planned new restrictions





South Africa is due to take part in a global survey on smoking for the first time and is expected to involve more than 11,000 households between March to May 2021.

The South African Medical Research Council is gearing up to take part in the Global Adult Tobacco Survey.

Business Insider associate editor Phillip de Wet says it will be tricky for South Africa when they eventually take part in the survey as the country's ban on the sale of tobacco may affect the results.

The standard survey, as it's done all around the world, is things like: Did you try to quit in the last 12 months and did you do it in sheer willpower? At no point did it think to ask: Did your government ban cigarettes over a certain period of time? Phillip de Wet, Associate editor at Business Insider

RELATED: Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban'

He says even though there has been a ban on the sale of tobacco in South Africa, this has not decreased the number of smokers in the country.

Rich countries are smoking a hell of a lot less than poor countries like us who are smoking way much still. Phillip de Wet, Associate editor at Business Insider

Listen below for the full interview ...