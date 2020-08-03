South Africa to take part in a tobacco survey ahead of planned new restrictions
South Africa is due to take part in a global survey on smoking for the first time and is expected to involve more than 11,000 households between March to May 2021.
The South African Medical Research Council is gearing up to take part in the Global Adult Tobacco Survey.
Business Insider associate editor Phillip de Wet says it will be tricky for South Africa when they eventually take part in the survey as the country's ban on the sale of tobacco may affect the results.
The standard survey, as it's done all around the world, is things like: Did you try to quit in the last 12 months and did you do it in sheer willpower? At no point did it think to ask: Did your government ban cigarettes over a certain period of time?Phillip de Wet, Associate editor at Business Insider
RELATED: Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban'
He says even though there has been a ban on the sale of tobacco in South Africa, this has not decreased the number of smokers in the country.
Rich countries are smoking a hell of a lot less than poor countries like us who are smoking way much still.Phillip de Wet, Associate editor at Business Insider
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Local
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 69%
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 516,862. There were 5,377 new infections.Read More
Act, Mr Ramaphosa! Cosatu wants special courts to tackle COVID-19 corruption
On Monday, the federation released a statement expressing its concern over allegations of corruption against state officials.Read More
Soweto, Ivory Park affected as Eskom implements load reduction in four provinces
In Gauteng, residents in many parts of Ivory Park and Soweto will be affected from 5pm until 10pm.Read More
Eskom and SIU seek to recoup funds lost to state capture corruption
The power utility and the Special Investigating Unit have approached the North Gauteng High Court to recoup R3.8-billion.Read More
5G infrastructure pushback: Research shows exposure not having effect on health
Communications acting director-general Nomvuyiso Batyi says we cannot conclude the technology radiation has cancer-causing cells.Read More
Zondo dismisses Judge Makhubele’s application to postpone her testimony
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has the details.Read More
Scientist says booze ban is helpful but offers alternatives so it can be lifted
South African Medical Research Council has called on the government to review the ban in alcohol sales.Read More
[LISTEN] Home Affairs extends validity of visas that expired during lockdown
Mandy Wiener spoke to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to find out more.Read More
Sadtu says it will not hesitate to seek school break if COVID-19 flares up
The union will call on the department to say they should close down schools to ensure learners and teachers are not put in danger.Read More
Mkhwebane says she’s been inundated by reports of service failures during COVID
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office also said 450 people have approached the chapter 9 institution, complaining that they were unfairly denied the monthly R350 special social relief grant.Read More