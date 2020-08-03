Eskom and SIU seek to recoup funds lost to state capture corruption
Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have approached the North Gauteng High Court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption at the power utility.
In a statement released on Monday, the power utility said the funds were used to illegally benefit the Gupta family and "entities controlled" by the family during their acquisition of Optimum Coal Holdings.
Eskom is looking at recovering damages from the Gupta brothers, Rajesh, Atul and Ajay, as well as former Eskom employees Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Matshela Koko and Susan Daniels, as well as nonexecutive directors Ben Ngubane, Salim Essa among others.
SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says they have a strong case.
We do not arrest people as the SIU. Our mandate is to recover and we work with Eskom to try and recover the money. Where there is criminality, we have referred those matters to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority].Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU
#Eskom #MediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 3, 2020
Eskom and the SIU initiate steps to recoup funds from former executives lost to State Capture corruption pic.twitter.com/GWikah2bfl
We have been investigating this matter since 2018 and in there we are looking at different companies, the procurement of diesel, Kusile power station. We are dealing with this matter in bits and pieces and this is just part one of the areas that we have dealt with and we feel now it is ready to go to court.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU
We have a strong case that we are bringing before the courts and we are hopeful that we can win this case and then start recovering the money that we think can be recovered.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Local
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 69%
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 516,862. There were 5,377 new infections.Read More
Act, Mr Ramaphosa! Cosatu wants special courts to tackle COVID-19 corruption
On Monday, the federation released a statement expressing its concern over allegations of corruption against state officials.Read More
Soweto, Ivory Park affected as Eskom implements load reduction in four provinces
In Gauteng, residents in many parts of Ivory Park and Soweto will be affected from 5pm until 10pm.Read More
South Africa to take part in a tobacco survey ahead of planned new restrictions
Business Insider Inc associate editor thinks the results of the survey may create a false baseline for South Africa.Read More
5G infrastructure pushback: Research shows exposure not having effect on health
Communications acting director-general Nomvuyiso Batyi says we cannot conclude the technology radiation has cancer-causing cells.Read More
Zondo dismisses Judge Makhubele’s application to postpone her testimony
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has the details.Read More
Scientist says booze ban is helpful but offers alternatives so it can be lifted
South African Medical Research Council has called on the government to review the ban in alcohol sales.Read More
[LISTEN] Home Affairs extends validity of visas that expired during lockdown
Mandy Wiener spoke to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to find out more.Read More
Sadtu says it will not hesitate to seek school break if COVID-19 flares up
The union will call on the department to say they should close down schools to ensure learners and teachers are not put in danger.Read More
Mkhwebane says she’s been inundated by reports of service failures during COVID
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office also said 450 people have approached the chapter 9 institution, complaining that they were unfairly denied the monthly R350 special social relief grant.Read More