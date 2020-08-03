Eskom and SIU seek to recoup funds lost to state capture corruption





Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) have approached the North Gauteng High Court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption at the power utility.

In a statement released on Monday, the power utility said the funds were used to illegally benefit the Gupta family and "entities controlled" by the family during their acquisition of Optimum Coal Holdings.

Eskom is looking at recovering damages from the Gupta brothers, Rajesh, Atul and Ajay, as well as former Eskom employees Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, Matshela Koko and Susan Daniels, as well as nonexecutive directors Ben Ngubane, Salim Essa among others.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says they have a strong case.

We do not arrest people as the SIU. Our mandate is to recover and we work with Eskom to try and recover the money. Where there is criminality, we have referred those matters to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority]. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU

#Eskom #MediaStatement



Eskom and the SIU initiate steps to recoup funds from former executives lost to State Capture corruption pic.twitter.com/GWikah2bfl — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 3, 2020

We have been investigating this matter since 2018 and in there we are looking at different companies, the procurement of diesel, Kusile power station. We are dealing with this matter in bits and pieces and this is just part one of the areas that we have dealt with and we feel now it is ready to go to court. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU

We have a strong case that we are bringing before the courts and we are hopeful that we can win this case and then start recovering the money that we think can be recovered. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson - SIU

Click on the link below to hear more....