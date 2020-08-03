Act, Mr Ramaphosa! Cosatu wants special courts to tackle COVID-19 corruption
In its call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act decisively on matters of corruption, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has also called for a special court to be set up to deal with COVID-19 related crimes.
On Monday, the country’s biggest labour federation and the African National Congress (ANC) alliance partner released a statement expressing its frustrations and concern over allegations of corruption surrounding COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) tenders.
Cosatu deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe says they want officials to be held accountable.
We are calling for the president of the Republic of South Africa to set up a special court that will deal with this corruption. We want to see people being responsible for their dirty games, people being arrested, people paying back the money.Solly Phetoe, Deputy general secretary - Cosatu
What we want to see the president doing is no longer to announce but to act.Solly Phetoe, Deputy general secretary - Cosatu
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 69%
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 516,862. There were 5,377 new infections.Read More
Soweto, Ivory Park affected as Eskom implements load reduction in four provinces
In Gauteng, residents in many parts of Ivory Park and Soweto will be affected from 5pm until 10pm.Read More
Eskom and SIU seek to recoup funds lost to state capture corruption
The power utility and the Special Investigating Unit have approached the North Gauteng High Court to recoup R3.8-billion.Read More
South Africa to take part in a tobacco survey ahead of planned new restrictions
Business Insider Inc associate editor thinks the results of the survey may create a false baseline for South Africa.Read More
5G infrastructure pushback: Research shows exposure not having effect on health
Communications acting director-general Nomvuyiso Batyi says we cannot conclude the technology radiation has cancer-causing cells.Read More
Zondo dismisses Judge Makhubele’s application to postpone her testimony
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has the details.Read More
Scientist says booze ban is helpful but offers alternatives so it can be lifted
South African Medical Research Council has called on the government to review the ban in alcohol sales.Read More
[LISTEN] Home Affairs extends validity of visas that expired during lockdown
Mandy Wiener spoke to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to find out more.Read More
Sadtu says it will not hesitate to seek school break if COVID-19 flares up
The union will call on the department to say they should close down schools to ensure learners and teachers are not put in danger.Read More
Mkhwebane says she’s been inundated by reports of service failures during COVID
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office also said 450 people have approached the chapter 9 institution, complaining that they were unfairly denied the monthly R350 special social relief grant.Read More