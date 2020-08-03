Act, Mr Ramaphosa! Cosatu wants special courts to tackle COVID-19 corruption





In its call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act decisively on matters of corruption, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has also called for a special court to be set up to deal with COVID-19 related crimes.

On Monday, the country’s biggest labour federation and the African National Congress (ANC) alliance partner released a statement expressing its frustrations and concern over allegations of corruption surrounding COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) tenders.

Cosatu deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe says they want officials to be held accountable.

We are calling for the president of the Republic of South Africa to set up a special court that will deal with this corruption. We want to see people being responsible for their dirty games, people being arrested, people paying back the money. Solly Phetoe, Deputy general secretary - Cosatu

What we want to see the president doing is no longer to announce but to act. Solly Phetoe, Deputy general secretary - Cosatu

