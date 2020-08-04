Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her office has received so many complaints relating to corruption on procurement related issues and provision of services during the coronavirus pandemic.
She adds people have approached the chapter 9 institution, complaining that they were unfairly denied the monthly R350 special social relief grant.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mkhwebane says her office has received over 500 COVID-19 related complaints.
Other complaints relate to the procurement of PPEs and places for quarantine where proper processes were not followed. We are also still investigating the Beitbridge border line.Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Public Protector
The Public Protector office has also initiated an investigation on the Eastern Cape scooter tender, she says.
We are also initiating an investigation on the procurement of PPEs. We cannot keep quiet when the country is burning and is in crisis due to corruption.Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Public Protector
