[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names

Karens are not happy by negative use of their names

Social media is talking after three women all named Karen went on TV to complain about the negative use of their name Karen.

Watch the interview below:

'We're labelled as racist, entitled, anti-maskers and we're just not that sort of person'



Being called ‘Karen’ has become one of the biggest insults thanks to online memes, but it is upsetting actual Karens.



Watch the full interview 👉 https://t.co/Ks4P4HtO77 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/OCQ8rKN4VU — This Morning (@thismorning) August 3, 2020

