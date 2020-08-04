It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:45
Heineken not leaving SA as reported
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Millicent Maroga, HEINEKEN South Africa’s Corporate Affairs Director
Today at 16:53
RASA pleads with restaurants to comply with the law until the law is changed
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 17:11
Expect more pandemics in the future
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
ProfRobert Bragg, Prof Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology at the University of Free State
Today at 17:20
Will the ANC take heed of Cosatu's threats?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ralph Mathekga
Today at 18:09
Is SA Inc cancelling its plans? The reasons and consequences of divestment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ann Bernstein - Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Cashbuild acquires the Building Company
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – macro geopolitical and economic trends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure Gigaba was arrested last week Friday and is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. 4 August 2020 2:07 PM
Redhill school keen to meet alumni in private to tackle racism claims Redhill School Alumni says it will not be silenced on racism and discrimination experienced by former and current students. 4 August 2020 1:58 PM
'We asked alcohol industry to share their report and they haven't done so' SA Medical Research Council's Prof Charles Parry says the report looked what the reintroduction of alcohol ban would look like. 4 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Local
It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption. 4 August 2020 11:25 AM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption The Public Protector says her office cannot just sit and watch the country burn due to unscrupulousness dealings. 4 August 2020 8:02 AM
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
View all Politics
Facebook launches campaign in Sub- Saharan Africa to help spot false news Facebook says the campaign will run online and ask users three questions to help stamp out false news. 4 August 2020 3:21 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Business
Negotiating your salary: 'You need to come prepared' Azania Mosaka speaks to talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek on how to go about having the conversation. 4 August 2020 3:23 PM
'Verify that the institution you want to study at is registered and accredited' Independent Institute of Education's Nola Payne unpacks factors pupils should consider when deciding on a tertiary institution. 4 August 2020 12:40 PM
There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert Azania Mosaka speaks to registered dietitian Dr Chantell Witten about breastfeeding and precautions moms can take amid COVID-19. 3 August 2020 3:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs suspends Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said on Twitter that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of our members, players, and sta... 4 August 2020 4:35 PM
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either... 3 August 2020 11:40 AM
Faul: 'I most likely will return to Northerns Cricket in September' Faul stepped in for suspended CEO Thabang Moroe in December when he was placed under investigation. 29 July 2020 6:02 PM
View all Sport
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Adrenaline junkie 73-year-old grandpa jumps off cliff into water Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 69% The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 516,862. There were 5,377 new infections. 3 August 2020 10:47 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
View all Africa
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko

4 August 2020 11:25 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Eskom
Gupta
Corruption
Brian Molefe
Ben Ngubane
North Gauteng High Court
SIU
matsela koko

The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Eskom have approached the North Gauteng High Court on Monday to recoup R3.8 billion lost to state capture and corruption from former Eskom board members, executives, members of the Gupta family and their associates.

Among the defendants are Gupta brothers Rajesh, Atul, and Ajay, the power utility’s former head of generation Matshela Koko, former CEO Brian Molefe as well as former chief financial officer Anoj Singh.

RELATED: Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas

The defendants are accused of enabling the diversion of funds from the power utility to fund the Gupta family through the acquisition of Optimum Coal Mine.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Koko and energy expect Chris Yelland to give more insight on the matter.

In November 2017, I received a summons from a Magda and the Helen Suezman Foundation on the same allegation. It was a long shot and it came to naught. The evidence has not changed, this will come to naught too.

Matshela Koko, Former head of generation - Eskom

It is no surprise that nothing came from those summons and it will be no surprise that nothing will come from Eskom's summons. This is nothing else but a publicity stunt. Eskom has consistently told people that we are corrupt. Corrupt people are on trial or in jail, we are not on trial or in jail.

Matshela Koko, Former head of generation - Eskom

He says he doesn't know what is Eskom's case and he looks forward to receiving the summons.

It is false and scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities. I acted carefully and I exercised my duty of care. The Eskom annual results were the best since 2001 during my time.

Matshela Koko, Former head of generation - Eskom

Yelland says this is not a criminal investigation, it is a civil matter between Eskom in association with the SIU and they have investigated this matter extensively.

As a result Eskom and SIU have instituted a civil against Koko and a number of other executives for a corrupt scam that has defrauded Eskom of billions.

Chris Yelland, Energy Expect

Listen below to the full conversation:


4 August 2020 11:25 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Eskom
Gupta
Corruption
Brian Molefe
Ben Ngubane
North Gauteng High Court
SIU
matsela koko

More from Politics

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption

4 August 2020 8:02 AM

The Public Protector says her office cannot just sit and watch the country burn due to unscrupulousness dealings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Candle Eskom 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas

3 August 2020 6:27 PM

The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200803normagigabaoutsidecourtjfif

This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group

3 August 2020 4:40 PM

EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali says Wise 4 Africa supports Norma amid malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200803normagigabaoutsidecourtjfif

Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law'

3 August 2020 1:02 PM

Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why his department apprehended her and says nothing was wrong with the action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa-imbizojpg

'Stop passing on inside information about tenders to families and friends only'

3 August 2020 12:52 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa pained by 'a businessperson who can inflate the price of a surgical mask by as much as 900%'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200728Andrew

'People hoped cadres can put eating tendencies aside and focus on saving lives'

3 August 2020 11:37 AM

Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation on the governing party's corruption allegations against its members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191017-david-mabuza-edjpg

Be assured that Deputy President David Mabuza is at home and well - Presidency

2 August 2020 8:53 PM

The Office of the Deputy President has received numerous calls from concerned South Africans regarding his health status.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200109john

DA calls for snap debate over 'ANC's COVID feeding frenzy'

2 August 2020 1:34 PM

The last few weeks have seen numerous allegations of corruption leveled against senior party members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril.jpeg.jpg

'It's unconscionable that people use COVID-19 crisis to enrich themselves'

2 August 2020 10:07 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterates that they have empowered law-enforcement agencies to probe reports of alleged corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200801davidgif

Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’

1 August 2020 12:23 PM

Minister Masondo defended his actions to the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both his positions in government and within the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown

Sport

Redhill school keen to meet alumni in private to tackle racism claims

Local

Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure

Local

EWN Highlights

All WC MECs & their partners pass lifestyle audit, Winde reveals

4 August 2020 4:33 PM

Denel ordered to pay outstanding salaries by Friday

4 August 2020 4:15 PM

Competition Tribunal orders Cambridge Food Jozini to reduce maize meal prices

4 August 2020 3:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA