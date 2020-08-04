It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Eskom have approached the North Gauteng High Court on Monday to recoup R3.8 billion lost to state capture and corruption from former Eskom board members, executives, members of the Gupta family and their associates.
Among the defendants are Gupta brothers Rajesh, Atul, and Ajay, the power utility’s former head of generation Matshela Koko, former CEO Brian Molefe as well as former chief financial officer Anoj Singh.
RELATED: Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas
The defendants are accused of enabling the diversion of funds from the power utility to fund the Gupta family through the acquisition of Optimum Coal Mine.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Koko and energy expect Chris Yelland to give more insight on the matter.
In November 2017, I received a summons from a Magda and the Helen Suezman Foundation on the same allegation. It was a long shot and it came to naught. The evidence has not changed, this will come to naught too.Matshela Koko, Former head of generation - Eskom
It is no surprise that nothing came from those summons and it will be no surprise that nothing will come from Eskom's summons. This is nothing else but a publicity stunt. Eskom has consistently told people that we are corrupt. Corrupt people are on trial or in jail, we are not on trial or in jail.Matshela Koko, Former head of generation - Eskom
He says he doesn't know what is Eskom's case and he looks forward to receiving the summons.
It is false and scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities. I acted carefully and I exercised my duty of care. The Eskom annual results were the best since 2001 during my time.Matshela Koko, Former head of generation - Eskom
Yelland says this is not a criminal investigation, it is a civil matter between Eskom in association with the SIU and they have investigated this matter extensively.
As a result Eskom and SIU have instituted a civil against Koko and a number of other executives for a corrupt scam that has defrauded Eskom of billions.Chris Yelland, Energy Expect
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption
The Public Protector says her office cannot just sit and watch the country burn due to unscrupulousness dealings.Read More
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas
The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa.Read More
This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group
EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali says Wise 4 Africa supports Norma amid malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges.Read More
Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law'
Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why his department apprehended her and says nothing was wrong with the action.Read More
'Stop passing on inside information about tenders to families and friends only'
President Cyril Ramaphosa pained by 'a businessperson who can inflate the price of a surgical mask by as much as 900%'.Read More
'People hoped cadres can put eating tendencies aside and focus on saving lives'
Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation on the governing party's corruption allegations against its members.Read More
Be assured that Deputy President David Mabuza is at home and well - Presidency
The Office of the Deputy President has received numerous calls from concerned South Africans regarding his health status.Read More
DA calls for snap debate over 'ANC's COVID feeding frenzy'
The last few weeks have seen numerous allegations of corruption leveled against senior party members.Read More
'It's unconscionable that people use COVID-19 crisis to enrich themselves'
President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterates that they have empowered law-enforcement agencies to probe reports of alleged corruption.Read More
Masondo says he called the Hawks to ‘protect his family’
Minister Masondo defended his actions to the ANC’s integrity commission on Friday after it recommended that he step down from both his positions in government and within the party.Read More