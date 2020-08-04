It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko





The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Eskom have approached the North Gauteng High Court on Monday to recoup R3.8 billion lost to state capture and corruption from former Eskom board members, executives, members of the Gupta family and their associates.

Among the defendants are Gupta brothers Rajesh, Atul, and Ajay, the power utility’s former head of generation Matshela Koko, former CEO Brian Molefe as well as former chief financial officer Anoj Singh.

The defendants are accused of enabling the diversion of funds from the power utility to fund the Gupta family through the acquisition of Optimum Coal Mine.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Koko and energy expect Chris Yelland to give more insight on the matter.

In November 2017, I received a summons from a Magda and the Helen Suezman Foundation on the same allegation. It was a long shot and it came to naught. The evidence has not changed, this will come to naught too. Matshela Koko, Former head of generation - Eskom

It is no surprise that nothing came from those summons and it will be no surprise that nothing will come from Eskom's summons. This is nothing else but a publicity stunt. Eskom has consistently told people that we are corrupt. Corrupt people are on trial or in jail, we are not on trial or in jail. Matshela Koko, Former head of generation - Eskom

He says he doesn't know what is Eskom's case and he looks forward to receiving the summons.

It is false and scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities. I acted carefully and I exercised my duty of care. The Eskom annual results were the best since 2001 during my time. Matshela Koko, Former head of generation - Eskom

Yelland says this is not a criminal investigation, it is a civil matter between Eskom in association with the SIU and they have investigated this matter extensively.

As a result Eskom and SIU have instituted a civil against Koko and a number of other executives for a corrupt scam that has defrauded Eskom of billions. Chris Yelland, Energy Expect

