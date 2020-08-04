Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:45
SA needs better food price controls to protect the poor
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ihsaan Bassier
Today at 16:52
Facebook removes Trump campaign's misleading coronavirus video
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tebogo Ditshego, Media specialist and CEO of Ditshego Media
Today at 17:20
Acting Gauteng Health Mec Mamabolo meets officals, unions over PPE for workers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Today at 18:09
MTN throws in the towel in the Middle East
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) will challenge the alcohol ban in court and former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson has joined them
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Whitey Basson - Former CEO at Shoprite
Today at 19:08
At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record export season to the US
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Technology 'has helped compensate for some of downsides of social distancing'

4 August 2020 12:07 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
COVID-19
social distancing

Professor of sociology at university of the Witwatersrand prof David Dickinson discusses how social distancing impact us.

Social distancing has become part of our lives as it is one of the important measures that assist in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

A broad body of research links social isolation and loneliness to both poor mental and physical health.

The impact of quarantine during other disease outbreaks indicate such quarantines can lead to negative mental health outcomes with concerns about suicidal ideation during this time, as isolation is a risk factor for suicide.

Professor of sociology at the University of the Witwatersrand David Dickinson joined Clement Manyathela to discuss how much social distancing has had an impact on citizens in the country.

We're fundamentally social beings. Social animals really that require a whole range of contact including tactical and close person-to-person contact and I think we're all struggling in different ways in that. Some of us are social than others but I think everyone is taking a strain.

Prof David Dickinson ,Professor of sociology at university of the Witwatersrand

RELATED: 'We tried to have social distance, people gathered to pay tribute to Mlangeni'

He says social distancing has caused social trauma especially on Africans, who have lost their loved ones during this time as society comes together in large groups to grieve with the deceased family.

Dickinson says technology has helped compensate for some of the downsides of social distancing to an extent. He says it has saved some businesses money and time as people can now set up meetings virtually but the downside is for people such as students who may not have the right resources and the best connectivity to attend things such as virtual online classes.

We live in a divided society and the rich are part of the population who are better able to deal with this pandemic.

Prof David Dickinson, Sociology Department - University of the Witwatersrand

Listen below to full interview...


4 August 2020 12:07 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
COVID-19
social distancing

