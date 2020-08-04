Technology 'has helped compensate for some of downsides of social distancing'
Social distancing has become part of our lives as it is one of the important measures that assist in curbing the spread of COVID-19.
A broad body of research links social isolation and loneliness to both poor mental and physical health.
The impact of quarantine during other disease outbreaks indicate such quarantines can lead to negative mental health outcomes with concerns about suicidal ideation during this time, as isolation is a risk factor for suicide.
Professor of sociology at the University of the Witwatersrand David Dickinson joined Clement Manyathela to discuss how much social distancing has had an impact on citizens in the country.
We're fundamentally social beings. Social animals really that require a whole range of contact including tactical and close person-to-person contact and I think we're all struggling in different ways in that. Some of us are social than others but I think everyone is taking a strain.Prof David Dickinson ,Professor of sociology at university of the Witwatersrand
RELATED: 'We tried to have social distance, people gathered to pay tribute to Mlangeni'
He says social distancing has caused social trauma especially on Africans, who have lost their loved ones during this time as society comes together in large groups to grieve with the deceased family.
Dickinson says technology has helped compensate for some of the downsides of social distancing to an extent. He says it has saved some businesses money and time as people can now set up meetings virtually but the downside is for people such as students who may not have the right resources and the best connectivity to attend things such as virtual online classes.
We live in a divided society and the rich are part of the population who are better able to deal with this pandemic.Prof David Dickinson, Sociology Department - University of the Witwatersrand
Listen below to full interview...
