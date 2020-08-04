'Verify that the institution you want to study at is registered and accredited'
Despite COVID-19 disrupting the academic year, some matric pupils will still have to make major decisions surrounding their future studies.
Clement Manyathela spoke to the Independent Institute of Education's head of faculty: information communications technology Nola Payne to find out what pupils should consider when deciding on a tertiary institution.
I think one of the important things to look at when you are looking for tertiary institutions, look at how they can offer you superior online offerings. Do they provide you the opportunity of perhaps doing learning in a different format to necessarily online with a laptop and data?Nola Payne, Head of faculty: information communications technology - IIE
Looking at the option of online learning, they need to look at if the institutions have an online learning platform, how they actually teach on that platform.Nola Payne, Head of faculty: information communications technology - IIE
Another important consideration would be: Does the institution in their qualification offer some kind of work-integrated learning? If you are studying a qualification, try and ensure that there is some option within the curriculum for you to practise the kind of work you would do once you get employmentNola Payne, Head of faculty: information communications technology - IIE
The first thing you need to look at is if the institution you want to study at has been registered and accredited. If it is accredited then it will be listed on the Department of Higher Education and Training's register list and the qualification will be registered on the South African Qualifications association web page as well.Nola Payne, Head of faculty: information communications technology - IIE
