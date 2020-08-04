'Verify that the institution you want to study at is registered and accredited'

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:45
Heineken not leaving SA as reported
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Millicent Maroga, HEINEKEN South Africa’s Corporate Affairs Director
Today at 16:53
RASA pleads with restaurants to comply with the law until the law is changed
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 17:11
Expect more pandemics in the future
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
ProfRobert Bragg, Prof Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology at the University of Free State
Today at 17:20
Will the ANC take heed of Cosatu's threats?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ralph Mathekga
Today at 18:09
Is SA Inc cancelling its plans? The reasons and consequences of divestment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ann Bernstein - Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Cashbuild acquires the Building Company
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – macro geopolitical and economic trends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure Gigaba was arrested last week Friday and is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. 4 August 2020 2:07 PM
Redhill school keen to meet alumni in private to tackle racism claims Redhill School Alumni says it will not be silenced on racism and discrimination experienced by former and current students. 4 August 2020 1:58 PM
'We asked alcohol industry to share their report and they haven't done so' SA Medical Research Council's Prof Charles Parry says the report looked what the reintroduction of alcohol ban would look like. 4 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Local
It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption. 4 August 2020 11:25 AM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption The Public Protector says her office cannot just sit and watch the country burn due to unscrupulousness dealings. 4 August 2020 8:02 AM
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
View all Politics
Facebook launches campaign in Sub- Saharan Africa to help spot false news Facebook says the campaign will run online and ask users three questions to help stamp out false news. 4 August 2020 3:21 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Business
Negotiating your salary: 'You need to come prepared' Azania Mosaka speaks to talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek on how to go about having the conversation. 4 August 2020 3:23 PM
'Verify that the institution you want to study at is registered and accredited' Independent Institute of Education's Nola Payne unpacks factors pupils should consider when deciding on a tertiary institution. 4 August 2020 12:40 PM
There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert Azania Mosaka speaks to registered dietitian Dr Chantell Witten about breastfeeding and precautions moms can take amid COVID-19. 3 August 2020 3:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs suspends Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said on Twitter that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of our members, players, and sta... 4 August 2020 4:35 PM
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either... 3 August 2020 11:40 AM
Faul: 'I most likely will return to Northerns Cricket in September' Faul stepped in for suspended CEO Thabang Moroe in December when he was placed under investigation. 29 July 2020 6:02 PM
View all Sport
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Adrenaline junkie 73-year-old grandpa jumps off cliff into water Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 69% The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 516,862. There were 5,377 new infections. 3 August 2020 10:47 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
View all Africa
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Verify that the institution you want to study at is registered and accredited'

4 August 2020 12:40 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Matric
Tertiary education
higher learning institutions

Independent Institute of Education's Nola Payne unpacks factors pupils should consider when deciding on a tertiary institution.

Despite COVID-19 disrupting the academic year, some matric pupils will still have to make major decisions surrounding their future studies.

Clement Manyathela spoke to the Independent Institute of Education's head of faculty: information communications technology Nola Payne to find out what pupils should consider when deciding on a tertiary institution.

I think one of the important things to look at when you are looking for tertiary institutions, look at how they can offer you superior online offerings. Do they provide you the opportunity of perhaps doing learning in a different format to necessarily online with a laptop and data?

Nola Payne, Head of faculty: information communications technology - IIE

Looking at the option of online learning, they need to look at if the institutions have an online learning platform, how they actually teach on that platform.

Nola Payne, Head of faculty: information communications technology - IIE

Another important consideration would be: Does the institution in their qualification offer some kind of work-integrated learning? If you are studying a qualification, try and ensure that there is some option within the curriculum for you to practise the kind of work you would do once you get employment

Nola Payne, Head of faculty: information communications technology - IIE

The first thing you need to look at is if the institution you want to study at has been registered and accredited. If it is accredited then it will be listed on the Department of Higher Education and Training's register list and the qualification will be registered on the South African Qualifications association web page as well.

Nola Payne, Head of faculty: information communications technology - IIE

Click on the link below to find out more....


4 August 2020 12:40 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
Matric
Tertiary education
higher learning institutions

More from Lifestyle

Money notes coins rands

Negotiating your salary: 'You need to come prepared'

4 August 2020 3:23 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek on how to go about having the conversation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ferrari

I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo

3 August 2020 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gay-couple-parents-baby-interracial-relationship-family-adoption-surrogacy-123rf

How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'

3 August 2020 7:36 PM

"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert

3 August 2020 3:27 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to registered dietitian Dr Chantell Witten about breastfeeding and precautions moms can take amid COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandy Wiener thumb 2020

Zoom into an exciting online event on ‘Parenting in Lockdown'

3 August 2020 11:58 AM

Mandy Wiener and her entertaining guest panel will share their experiences - and thankfully some great advice - around homeschooling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nina-hastiejpg

'Thuma Nina' sends herself on a mission to bring cheer and laughter to the world

2 August 2020 3:49 PM

Nina Hastie says we've been duped into thinking that the productions that we see on TV are drama series. 'No, they are not.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

letsoalo-lizjpg

There is a tendency to equate products by blacks with low quality - Liz Letsoalo

1 August 2020 6:18 PM

Masodi Organics founder says buying local products elevates, quite literally, a product from the bottom of the shelf to the top.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200116cancergif

Putting the spotlight on common cancers found in women

1 August 2020 12:55 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Weekend Breakfast resident medical doctor and Proactive Health CEO Dr Fundile Nyati for more on this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lapa condiments

Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives

31 July 2020 5:44 PM

Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola says the sauce can be used in any occassion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement planning personal finance 123rfpersonalfinance 123rflifestyle 123rf

What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds?

30 July 2020 8:23 PM

On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown

Sport

Redhill school keen to meet alumni in private to tackle racism claims

Local

Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure

Local

EWN Highlights

All WC MECs & their partners pass lifestyle audit, Winde reveals

4 August 2020 4:33 PM

Denel ordered to pay outstanding salaries by Friday

4 August 2020 4:15 PM

Competition Tribunal orders Cambridge Food Jozini to reduce maize meal prices

4 August 2020 3:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA