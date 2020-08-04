Facebook launches campaign in Sub- Saharan Africa to help spot false news
As part of its ongoing commitment in connecting people to accurate sources and combating misinformation, specifically around COVID-19, Facebook will begin rolling out a new on-platform campaign across a number of countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Facebook's public policy manager for programmes and campaigns, Europe, the Middle East and Africa Aïda Ndiaye discussed with Azania Mosaka the campaign that will run for 4 weeks on Facebook Africa which will ask users three questions to help stamp out false news.
In an aim to educate and inform users about how to detect potential false news and has been created in consultation with a number of its third-party fact-checking partners.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit we realised that we have the responsibility to strengthen our work on fighting against misinformation and ensuring that we protect our users.Aïda Ndiaye, Facebook's public policy manager for programmes and campaigns
She says the Facebook artificial intelligence (AI) tool has assisted the platform in combating hate speech and problematic content, she also added that Facebook is ahead of the game as they have had 40,000 people in the company working on fixing integrity issues to ensure the digital platform was safe for users.
We stand firmly against hate speech and we have zero tolerance regarding hate speech.Aïda Ndiaye, Facebook's public policy manager for programmes and campaigns
Ndiaye says platforms like Facebook have been helpful for small and medium businesses during the pandemic.
