Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:45
Heineken not leaving SA as reported
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Millicent Maroga, HEINEKEN South Africa’s Corporate Affairs Director
Today at 16:53
RASA pleads with restaurants to comply with the law until the law is changed
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 17:11
Expect more pandemics in the future
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
ProfRobert Bragg, Prof Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology at the University of Free State
Today at 17:20
Will the ANC take heed of Cosatu's threats?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ralph Mathekga
Today at 18:09
Is SA Inc cancelling its plans? The reasons and consequences of divestment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ann Bernstein - Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Cashbuild acquires the Building Company
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – macro geopolitical and economic trends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure Gigaba was arrested last week Friday and is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. 4 August 2020 2:07 PM
Redhill school keen to meet alumni in private to tackle racism claims Redhill School Alumni says it will not be silenced on racism and discrimination experienced by former and current students. 4 August 2020 1:58 PM
'We asked alcohol industry to share their report and they haven't done so' SA Medical Research Council's Prof Charles Parry says the report looked what the reintroduction of alcohol ban would look like. 4 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Local
It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption. 4 August 2020 11:25 AM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption The Public Protector says her office cannot just sit and watch the country burn due to unscrupulousness dealings. 4 August 2020 8:02 AM
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
View all Politics
Facebook launches campaign in Sub- Saharan Africa to help spot false news Facebook says the campaign will run online and ask users three questions to help stamp out false news. 4 August 2020 3:21 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Business
Negotiating your salary: 'You need to come prepared' Azania Mosaka speaks to talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek on how to go about having the conversation. 4 August 2020 3:23 PM
'Verify that the institution you want to study at is registered and accredited' Independent Institute of Education's Nola Payne unpacks factors pupils should consider when deciding on a tertiary institution. 4 August 2020 12:40 PM
There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert Azania Mosaka speaks to registered dietitian Dr Chantell Witten about breastfeeding and precautions moms can take amid COVID-19. 3 August 2020 3:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said on Twitter that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of our members, players, and sta... 4 August 2020 4:40 PM
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either... 3 August 2020 11:40 AM
Faul: 'I most likely will return to Northerns Cricket in September' Faul stepped in for suspended CEO Thabang Moroe in December when he was placed under investigation. 29 July 2020 6:02 PM
View all Sport
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Adrenaline junkie 73-year-old grandpa jumps off cliff into water Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 69% The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 516,862. There were 5,377 new infections. 3 August 2020 10:47 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
View all Africa
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Local

Redhill school keen to meet alumni in private to tackle racism claims

4 August 2020 1:58 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
School racism
alleged racism
Redhill School

Redhill School Alumni says it will not be silenced on racism and discrimination experienced by former and current students.

A group of alumni calling themselves “Alum for action group” has demanded a prestigious private school in Johannesburg called Redhill to apologise for racism and discrimination suffered by students at the school.

Former student and member of Redhill "Alum for Action The group" Mallory Perrett says they sent a letter to the school in June with a list of demands that will make the school acknowledge the incidents of racial and discrimination towards current and former students, but they feel that their demands have not been taken seriously by the school.

Redhill has no official alumni so it's not like we are encroaching on any existing structures. We are just concerned about students raising issues with the school.

Mallory Perrett - Former pupil and member of Redhill Alum for Action

We ask of an independent probe because we don’t believe that Redhill is capable of policing itself.

Mallory Perrett - Former pupil and member of Redhill Alum for Action

RELATED: Makhaya Ntini reveals his loneliness and isolation in Proteas team

Executive head at Redhill School Joseph Gerassi has since responded in an 11-page response letter, setting out how the school is trying to be more inclusive and that transformation measures will be implemented.

Gerassi told Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report that their diversity advisory committee had advised them not to meet with the alumni until the matter is fully investigated.

So the delays on our part were in fact a desire to give the time and attention it deserves as opposed to an immediate reaction that merely pays lip service.

Joseph Gerassi, Executive head - Redhill School

Gerassi says they are willing to meet with the alumni but only in private as they do not believe this should be addressed via social media.

Listen below to the full interview...


4 August 2020 1:58 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
School racism
alleged racism
Redhill School

More from Local

20200803normagigabaoutsidecourtjfif

Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure

4 August 2020 2:07 PM

Gigaba was arrested last week Friday and is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

Read More arrow_forward

alcohol-sales-booze-bubbly-sparkling-wine-champagne-prosecco-MMC-drinks-123rf

'We asked alcohol industry to share their report and they haven't done so'

4 August 2020 1:30 PM

SA Medical Research Council's Prof Charles Parry says the report looked what the reintroduction of alcohol ban would look like.

Read More arrow_forward

Social-distancing-supermarket-grocery-shopping-Covid-19-essentials-retail-123rf

Technology 'has helped compensate for some of downsides of social distancing'

4 August 2020 12:07 PM

Professor of sociology at university of the Witwatersrand prof David Dickinson discusses how social distancing impact us.

Read More arrow_forward

200722capetowntechgif

COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 69%

3 August 2020 10:47 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 516,862. There were 5,377 new infections.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 workplace safety measures 123rf

Act, Mr Ramaphosa! Cosatu wants special courts to tackle COVID-19 corruption

3 August 2020 6:27 PM

On Monday, the federation released a statement expressing its concern over allegations of corruption against state officials.

Read More arrow_forward

Electricity load shedding power outages 123rfpolitics 123rf

Soweto, Ivory Park affected as Eskom implements load reduction in four provinces

3 August 2020 6:00 PM

In Gauteng, residents in many parts of Ivory Park and Soweto will be affected from 5pm until 10pm.

Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logojfif

Eskom and SIU seek to recoup funds lost to state capture corruption

3 August 2020 5:50 PM

The power utility and the Special Investigating Unit have approached the North Gauteng High Court to recoup R3.8-billion.

Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-pack-smoker-tobacco-product-addiction-packet-smokes-smoking-123rf

South Africa to take part in a tobacco survey ahead of planned new restrictions

3 August 2020 5:46 PM

Business Insider Inc associate editor thinks the results of the survey may create a false baseline for South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-mobile-phone-user-chat-texting-SMS-apps-city-skyline-123rf

5G infrastructure pushback: Research shows exposure not having effect on health

3 August 2020 5:20 PM

Communications acting director-general Nomvuyiso Batyi says we cannot conclude the technology radiation has cancer-causing cells.

Read More arrow_forward

Tintswalo Makhubele

Zondo dismisses Judge Makhubele’s application to postpone her testimony

3 August 2020 4:25 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has the details.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

All WC MECs & their partners pass lifestyle audit, Winde reveals

4 August 2020 4:33 PM

Denel ordered to pay outstanding salaries by Friday

4 August 2020 4:15 PM

Competition Tribunal orders Cambridge Food Jozini to reduce maize meal prices

4 August 2020 3:49 PM

