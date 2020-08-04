Redhill school keen to meet alumni in private to tackle racism claims
A group of alumni calling themselves “Alum for action group” has demanded a prestigious private school in Johannesburg called Redhill to apologise for racism and discrimination suffered by students at the school.
Former student and member of Redhill "Alum for Action The group" Mallory Perrett says they sent a letter to the school in June with a list of demands that will make the school acknowledge the incidents of racial and discrimination towards current and former students, but they feel that their demands have not been taken seriously by the school.
Redhill has no official alumni so it's not like we are encroaching on any existing structures. We are just concerned about students raising issues with the school.Mallory Perrett - Former pupil and member of Redhill Alum for Action
We ask of an independent probe because we don’t believe that Redhill is capable of policing itself.Mallory Perrett - Former pupil and member of Redhill Alum for Action
Executive head at Redhill School Joseph Gerassi has since responded in an 11-page response letter, setting out how the school is trying to be more inclusive and that transformation measures will be implemented.
Gerassi told Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report that their diversity advisory committee had advised them not to meet with the alumni until the matter is fully investigated.
So the delays on our part were in fact a desire to give the time and attention it deserves as opposed to an immediate reaction that merely pays lip service.Joseph Gerassi, Executive head - Redhill School
Gerassi says they are willing to meet with the alumni but only in private as they do not believe this should be addressed via social media.
Listen below to the full interview...
