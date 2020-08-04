'We asked alcohol industry to share their report and they haven't done so'
The Alcohol Industry Coalistion which includes major alcohol producers recently released a statement on its view on alcohol related trauma report and have criticized it.
The report was put together by a team of nine expects.
RELATED: Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) alcohol, tobacco and other drugs research unit director professor Charles Parry to unpack the matter.
All models can be criticized, we did the modeling over a two day period and we were asked to look at what the impact would be of a ban on liquor sales now on lockdown Level 3.Professor Charles Parry, Alcohol, tobacco and other drugs research unit director - SAMRC
Parry adds that it was easier to measure the ban on liquor sales rather than a looking at other measures.
We put that model out there and we shared it with the industry and others when we got permission to do so. It has been challenged, but all models can be challenged so one can't be defensive. We asked the industry to share their report, which they haven't done.Professor Charles Parry, Alcohol, tobacco and other drugs research unit director - SAMRC
The report found that over an eight week-period if there was a reintroduction of a ban on liquor sales, more than 50,000 trauma presentations over an eight-week period would be saved, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
