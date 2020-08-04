Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:45
SA needs better food price controls to protect the poor
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ihsaan Bassier
Today at 16:52
Facebook removes Trump campaign’s misleading coronavirus video
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tebogo Ditshego, Media specialist and CEO of Ditshego Media
Today at 17:20
Acting Gauteng Health Mec Mamabolo meets officals, unions over PPE for workers
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Today at 18:09
MTN throws in the towel in the Middle East
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) will challenge the alcohol ban in court and former Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson has joined them
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Whitey Basson - Former CEO at Shoprite
Today at 19:08
At last, some good news as citrus sector expects record export season to the US
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Justin Chadwick - CEO at Citrus Growers Association
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal?

4 August 2020 2:05 PM
by Neo Koza
Tags:
SAMA AWARDS
sama awards 2020

Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends.

The South African Music Awards broadcast the first episode of a five-part virtual show on Monday under the subtheme #ForThaRoots with musicians from various categories in the traditional music domain announced as winners.

This year's nominees list has received some backlash from social media users under the hashtag "SAMA26 Must Fall" as some believe DJ and record producer Master KG was snubbed for his smash hit Jerusalema.

But what is the criteria and are awards still a big deal?

Mandy Wiener spoke to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his view.

It [Jerusalema] is a massive hit but what was the criteria? Did it only blow up now? And it blowing up a couple of weeks ago, is that reason enough for it to be added into the list of other competing songs? Should we be this upset?

Lwazi Hadebe, Entertainment journalist - The Post Officially

I think awards, in general, should be the broader conversation here. We have read countless reports of all the prestigious awards snubbing people. I think we just need to get to a point where if recognition comes your way as an artist, ... great but also if you are still doing great and you are not celebrated by these big awards then continue doing your job, maybe one day you will be nominated.

Lwazi Hadebe, Entertainment journalist - The Post Officially

The show been split into five bite-sized episodes that will air between 3 and 7 August at 21:30 via My Muze by Vodacom and on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161).

Click on the link below to hear more....


