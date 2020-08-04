[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal?
The South African Music Awards broadcast the first episode of a five-part virtual show on Monday under the subtheme #ForThaRoots with musicians from various categories in the traditional music domain announced as winners.
This year's nominees list has received some backlash from social media users under the hashtag "SAMA26 Must Fall" as some believe DJ and record producer Master KG was snubbed for his smash hit Jerusalema.
But what is the criteria and are awards still a big deal?
Mandy Wiener spoke to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his view.
It [Jerusalema] is a massive hit but what was the criteria? Did it only blow up now? And it blowing up a couple of weeks ago, is that reason enough for it to be added into the list of other competing songs? Should we be this upset?Lwazi Hadebe, Entertainment journalist - The Post Officially
I think awards, in general, should be the broader conversation here. We have read countless reports of all the prestigious awards snubbing people. I think we just need to get to a point where if recognition comes your way as an artist, ... great but also if you are still doing great and you are not celebrated by these big awards then continue doing your job, maybe one day you will be nominated.Lwazi Hadebe, Entertainment journalist - The Post Officially
The show been split into five bite-sized episodes that will air between 3 and 7 August at 21:30 via My Muze by Vodacom and on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161).
Click on the link below to hear more....
